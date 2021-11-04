FAIRMONT — Marion County just got a rate hike for housing its inmates in the state’s regional jails, County Administrator Kris Cinalli announced at Wednesday’s County Commission meeting.
Right now, each inmate costs the county $48.25 per day. On July 1, 2022 that rate will increase to $54.13.
“It’s about a 20 percent increase,” Cinalli said. “It comes out of general property taxes. We’re averaging about $200,000 a month on our regional jail bills, and it’s just one of the many things we have to fund.”
In years past, the county received money from coal extraction, which could then be applied to fluctuations in operating costs.
“Normally, we had carryover from the coal severance fund that would be $1 million or 1.5 million,” Cinalli said. “But it’s very much depleted from the way it was in years past.”
Paying to house county inmates in the state’s regional jails is the largest line item on the county checkbook.
“Our jail expense is our biggest expense,” Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott said. “Out of a $16 to $17-million budget a year, $2.5 million is paying for Marion County residents to be in jail.”
Once the 20 percent increase is factored in, the county will spend $2.8 million each year on jail costs.
The county is already employing alternative sentencing strategies to alleviate jail costs.
“We have a very active Day Report Center,” Elliott said. “We have a lot of people who are younger in Day Report, and if we can turn around some young people’s lives, then it’s worth it, but we also save about $50 a day in jail costs.”
A Day Report Center is a structured program that allows people who are convicted of nonviolent crimes to begin a drug treatment plan that requires daily drug tests. There are other aspects that include community service or enrollment in education programs.
“A lot of them were in the wrong place at the wrong time. If we can save half or a third of them then we’ve done a good job because it puts them back into society to be productive,” Elliott said.
Another form of alternative sentencing is home confinement.
“We have on average about 50 or 60 people on that,” Elliott said. “It actually makes money every year because that’s 50 or 60 people that would be in jail, but they’re confined to their homes to do their sentence.”
“But even with all that, we still have over $200,000 in expenses a month,” Elliott said. “It’s as high as it’s ever been. The sheriff is doing a good job — he’s doing his job. He doesn’t have any choice when people break the law.”
Marion County sends all convicted felons to the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County.
“A lot of our resources go into getting them to jail,” Elliott said, citing the man hours needed to transport prisoners, gasoline costs, wear and tear on vehicles, and additional staffing.
For drug and alcohol related crimes, Elliott said prosecutors and magistrate courts decide if home confinement or day reporting would be appropriate.
“But a violent criminal will go to jail,” Elliott said.
Regarding the increase in jail costs, Elliott didn’t hesitate.
“We’re not happy about it, but it doesn’t alter the actions we have to take. We will find the money,” he said. “We have to.”
