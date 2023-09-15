Lights on police car

Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen Wednesday, and was presumed to be traveling from a home in Rock Cave to a hospital in Clarksburg.

BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia State Police issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a woman believed to be traveling from Upshur County to Clarksburg’s Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, WDTV reported Thursday.

Carolyn Sue Gregory, 71, was last seen Wednesday at a home on Goshen Road in Rock Cave, W.Va. Gregory drives a green Subaru Legacy Outback with the West Virginia license plate number O3V424.

Gregory is described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair, blue eyes, and a mole on her upper lip, according to reports.

Individuals with information surrounding Gregory’s location are asked to contact the WVSP Buckhannon Detachment at 304-473-4200.

The Detachment could not be reached by the Times West Virginian for additional information or comment.

