BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia State Police issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a woman believed to be traveling from Upshur County to Clarksburg’s Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, WDTV reported Thursday.
Carolyn Sue Gregory, 71, was last seen Wednesday at a home on Goshen Road in Rock Cave, W.Va. Gregory drives a green Subaru Legacy Outback with the West Virginia license plate number O3V424.
Gregory is described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair, blue eyes, and a mole on her upper lip, according to reports.
Individuals with information surrounding Gregory’s location are asked to contact the WVSP Buckhannon Detachment at 304-473-4200.
The Detachment could not be reached by the Times West Virginian for additional information or comment.
