FAIRMONT — West Virginia health care officials report 29 new COVID-19 deaths took place statewide in the past 24 hours.
Tuesday's COVID-19 report brings the state's virus death toll to 1,928 residents while the state is currently experiencing a daily positivity rate of 7.02 percent, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. DHHR also reported 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours in West Virginia.
DHHR confirmed the deaths Tuesday of a 78-year old woman from Fayette County, a 68-year old man from Jackson County, a 94-year old man from Fayette County and a 56-year old woman from Cabell County.
"Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. "We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures."
Since Jan. 1, DHHR has reported that 567 West Virginia residents have died from COVID-19, making it one of the deadliest months on record for the coronavirus.
According to data from Jan. 25, DHHR reports that Harrison County has a daily positivity rate of 9.03 percent and 1,457 active COVID-19 cases. Marion County has a daily positivity rate of 6.64 percent and 1,294 active COVID-19 cases and Monongalia County has a daily positivity rate of 8.54 percent and 1,349 active COVID-19 cases.
During the past week, COVID-19 deaths in the three counties have jumped from 121 to 131 deaths, with Harrison County experiencing the largest increase going from 43 deaths to 50 in a week. Marion County added one new COVID-19 death in the past week for a total of 24 deaths and Monongalia County added two in the past week for a total of 57.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).
Meanwhile, state health care officials continue to try and get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many residents possible. To date, DHHR reports that 169,227 first doses have been administered to West Virginia residents and 43,648 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving both doses.
In terms of the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, the numbers appear to be dropping.
DHHR reports that, as of Tuesday, there were 582 patients in the hospital receiving care for COVID-19 after a recent high of 818. The number of patients in an intensive care unit was 152 in Tuesday's report, down from a recent high of 219. The number of patients on ventilators dropped to 64 from a recent high of 104 in the same report.
While some of the COVID-19 numbers drop, health care officials remind residents to continue using the same health and safety protocols that have been in place since the pandemic began last March. Refrain from touching the face with unclean hands, wash your hands frequently, wear a face covering and stay out of confined spaces where there are large groups of people who appear to not be complying with face coverings.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, go online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
