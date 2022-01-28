FAIRMONT — Six more Marion County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
In Friday's daily COVID report, three Marion County residents were among 46 deaths reported statewide, bringing the state's death toll to 5,743 residents. There are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide, including 470 cases in Marion County. To date, 151 Marion County residents have died from COVID-19, according to DHHR data.
The three Marion County deaths reported Friday were reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificates.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old man, a 75-year old man, and a 78-year old man from Marion County in Friday's report. On Jan. 27, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from Marion County. On Jan. 24, DHHR reported the death of a 65-year-old Marion County woman.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to each of these families," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "Help prevent or severely lessen the effects of this virus by choosing to have all family members ages five and older receive the COVID vaccine."
Current active cases per county: Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.