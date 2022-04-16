FAIRMONT — West Virginia has issues to fix before people will move here, according to State Auditor JB McCuskey.
“We need to make this [state] look and feel like we tell everyone it looks and feels,” McCuskey said. “Our big bill we pushed for was a dilapidated buildings bill... and to re-empower our counties and cities to clean themselves up.”
Senate Bill 552 was the major piece of legislation pushed by McCuskey and his staff this legislative season. The major pieces of the bill will simplify the process through which municipalities have to go through to purchase tax-delinquent property, as well as provide smaller municipalities with funds to begin demolition projects.
At the recent Legislative Wrap-up held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, McCuskey spoke about the bill and its importance to municipalities that want to make West Virginia a more attractive place to live.
“Anyone who’s driven through downtown Fairmont can see that it looks awesome, but every fourth street and every third house is boarded up,” McCuskey said. “It’s easy to see why, we lost 300,000 people and that’s where they used to live.”
West Virginia’s current system was designed to favor the side of the homeowners who were behind on their taxes and could go to the courthouse and pay the taxes. However, an issue arises when the homeowners aren’t around, and the families that own the abandoned homes are in other states.
This makes the process municipalities have to endure, “bureaucratic and miserable,” as described by McCuskey. Just to purchase a tax delinquent property, there are mountains of paperwork a city has to go through and thousands of dollars just to get a demo project started.
“The way we structured this bill is that it gives our cities and counties first essential dibs at bidding on this property, which on its own wouldn’t matter if we didn’t also set up a demolition fund at the state,” McCuskey said. “When we went to the governor’s office with this they jumped at the idea... and they put $10 million dollars into our state demolition fund.”
The process will work with the state releasing a list of tax-delinquent properties it owns, municipalities will choose the properties they want to purchase and have torn down and the state will bid out one, statewide contract to have the demolitions completed.
McCuskey said this will allow the properties to be returned to the hands of people who may have a vision for the land and know what they want to do.
Monday, April 18, McCuskey will join a panel of West Virginia mayors in St. Albans, West Virginia where McCuskey will announce the launch of the program and what the next steps will be. Among those mayors will be Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella.
Mainella and the city have been persistent over the last few years in advancing demolition projects, however they’ve been having to do it through the process that McCuskey described as “bureaucratic and miserable.” This legislation will make the headaches lighter and lessen the financial burden.
“This is probably the nicest thing that’s happened as far as demolitions go in a long time,” Mainella said. “This will not only help cities the size of Fairmont, but it’s going to help smaller towns all around the county.”
Usually municipalities are able to purchase the buildings, but tearing down the structures is what busts the budget. Tearing down a building with asbestos can run upwards of $25,000. However, if the state is able to do one large bid, the costs will come down substantially.
“These buildings are an eyesore, they’re a safety problem and this is just a win-win all the way around,” Mainella said. “People can still take pride in their houses when these are torn down and it gives the city’s more resources to remove those structures.”
