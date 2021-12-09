FAIRMONT — Regardless of your holiday traditions, you’re probably beginning to see some odd behavior emerging from the people around you.
Of course, the holidays bring joy in many ways. But for some people, this the time when depression sets in.
According to a study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64 percent of people with mental illness report that their conditions worsen during the holidays.
Then, between joy and depression, there’s the uninvited feeling of apathy. And while it may be clever to say, “Don’t know, don’t care,” the truth is apathy takes its toll on holiday happiness.
“The holidays are great and bad all in one,” said Kiley Brescoach, clinical director and therapist at Appalachian Life Enrichment Counseling Center in Fairmont. “There’s so much good, but it can also bring up hard times.”
There are ways to get through the holidays, and enjoy them, Brescoach said.
For starters, think about one thing that is pleasant about the holidays, “and do that thing,” Brescoach said. “Challenge yourself to remember that childlike wonder and curiosity, and approach the holidays with that same wonder when you see the first snowfall of the season or pretty Christmas trees through windows.”
Sometimes, even simple suggestions can make an impact. “Tell somebody happy holidays. Good, positive social interaction on a daily basis can reassure our brains the world is safe and kind,” Brescoach said.
One of the best things to lift your spirits is to take action. Trying something new can boost mood and relieve anxiety, said Miles Holbert, owner of Mountain Creative in Fairmont.
“It’s definitely a stress-reliever. If you’re stressed about holiday shopping and running around, and the hustle and bustle, you can come in and paint and take your mind off things,” Holbert said.
Holbert’s studio provides several kinds of creative outlets, including painting ceramic pieces and classes in clay hand building.
“One of the big things we have right now is the vintage Christmas trees,” Holbert said. “They are light-up Christmas trees that maybe you saw as a kid, or maybe it was passed down through the generations.”
“They are pre-made and you just come in and paint them,” Holbert said.
The trees come in three sizes: 18”, 13” and 11” and can be painted and fired in time for Christmas gift-giving.
“Our vintage trees often are created with the intention of becoming family heirlooms,” Holbert’s wife and co-owner Jessie said. “And nothing makes us happier.”
Naturally, this would be the time of year to paint Christmas ornaments, Holbert said, and his studio stocks plenty of choices. Then there’s the ubiquitous coffee mug that can be painted and fired and ready for Christmas. “You just walk in and pick what you want,” Holbert said.
“We hope our patrons use art as a therapeutic outlet,” Jessie said. “When we watch a painter pour time, heart and vision into a piece intended as a gift, we know the recipient will treasure it forever.”
“On Friday, kids are making Santa plates,” Holbert said. “They’re going to hand build plates for Santa Claus, for Santa’s cookies.”
In the clay-building classes, students roll the clay and press it into the template of their choosing to create the plate.
“[The projects] usually take seven days, but we’re fast firing, so there’s still plenty of time for people to make something in time for Christmas,” Holbert said.
Those wanting to give it a try can visit Mountain Creative as late as December 20 and still have their goods ready for Christmas morning.
No appointment is necessary to enjoy this creative outlet.
“We have them [ready-to-paint ceramic items] available all the time,” Holbert said, “so you can just come in when we’re open, Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.”
The studio is located at 1200 Speedway Ave., in Fairmont.
“We believe handmade gifts are the best made,” Jessie said.
But when the mood doesn’t strike to be creative or to do much of anything, there is still something you can try. Instead of waiting for motivation, therapists recommend a technique called behavioral activation that pushes the brain into that motivated state, Brescoach said.
The idea is to “make yourself” do something you normally enjoy, even if you’re not up to it. When you push yourself to do it anyway, the enjoyment comes.
“With behavioral activation, you are actively planning and joining in on activities that are rewarding,” Brescoach said.
“Try a new craft or get hot chocolate with friends. Whatever you choose, make it a plan. We are much more likely to follow through if we have it planned out.”
And, Brescoach said, we are much more likely to enjoy it despite our early reluctance.
“Behavioral activation can be a really useful tool for the holidays,” she said.
