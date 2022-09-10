FAIRMONT — The term “student teaching” has a different meaning for a handful of faculty in Marion County Schools.
While his peers are assisting teachers in the classroom in the traditional style of student teaching, A.J. Field has his own desk, classroom and 90 students all on his own.
Field is a Clinical Teacher of Record, which is a program that lets the top performers in a college’s education program take their student teaching a step further. While the typical education student will shadow a teacher in their field, CTRs are given a classroom of their own and are bonafide teachers short of a few credentials.
“It’s been a trial by fire,” Field said. He currently teaches seventh and eighth grade science at West Fairmont Middle School. “But the experience it offered and the pay too... it just seemed crazy not to take [the opportunity].”
After completing his 30- and 75-hour placements at North Marion High, Field had the grades and the experience that qualified him for the CTR program. He’s one of four CTRs in Marion County this year.
The program was established in 2013, when the West Virginia Department of Education saw the signs of an impending teacher shortage. This program acts as a benefit for the district and the students majoring in education by filling vacant teacher positions in the county while giving the students valuable, hands-on experience.
This year, Marion County Schools opened with 23 vacant positions, but that number would have been higher if not for Field and his peers in Fairmont State University’s education program.
“I was hesitant to take this position at first just because of all the work it would entail,” Field said. “But I really wanted to challenge myself.”
While the position has been challenging, it hasn’t pushed Field away from the profession, at least not yet — it’s only the third week of school. But so far, he’s been thankful for the vast support network the county, the school and Fairmont State provides.
That support network is why, in several cases, CTRs have stayed in the county school system as a career after their diploma is in-hand. Last year, Victoria Strader was a Special Education CTR at White Hall Elementary. This year, she’s in the same position, but as a fully-hired teacher.
Several former CTRs have stayed in the positions they filled as students. Of course, they still have to apply for the position like anyone else, but their experience usually pushes their resumé to the top of the pile.
Strader was one such example, and the support and environment she felt as a CTR is what convinced her to stay in Marion County Schools.
“My year as a CTR really helped me learn that it is OK to make mistakes and to ask for help,” Strader said. “But it also taught me that I am worthy of respect from people, that I am an equal, because that’s hard when you’re a CTR.”
While the typical CTR has to learn the fundamentals of a teacher, Strader had a taller task of adding the special education component, which required more vetting and certifications.
Globally, teachers are in high demand, but special education has the greatest need. Strader said she didn’t seek out special education to find an easy opening, but she’s wanted to be a special education teacher since high school.
“I never really wanted to be a teacher, I wanted to be a special education teacher,” she said. “I was always just so drawn to working with individuals that have different needs. People that can be valued and should be valued just as much as everyone else.”
The CTR and school placements at Fairmont State are handled by Barb Owens, who is the director of the Professional Development School Partnership, and she fosters a historic relationship between Fairmont State and the Marion County school system.
Fairmont State began as a teacher’s college and has a long history of collaboration and cooperation with Marion County Schools. The CTR program is just one of the ways that relationship manifests today.
“Because of that partnership we are some of the first people the schools call when there’s a need,” Owens said. “We also have a very good professional relationship, and there’s no hesitancy to contact my office when there are problems.”
Owens discussed the benefits of the CTR program over traditional student teaching. The students are paid for their work, and the positions help build relationships, but Owens said the most noticeable takeaway is the confidence gained after a year of CTR work.
“The students are a little bit nervous at first, but once they see the support and get acclimated, they get very comfortable in their own shoes,” Owens said. “What we’ve found is that almost all of our students who have done the CTR program, they’ve stayed in the teaching profession.”
Strader said she remembers being timid and nervous when she first started as a CTR but has since gained confidence and comfort.
The CTR program is often called a ‘win-win’ for the school system and the teacher. Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said these fresh educators coming into the schools not only learn a lot themselves but teach veteran teachers new tactics.
What she found remarkable was the willingness of these education students to take a chance — knowing it would be difficult — and jumping in to help out where they can.
“It speaks a lot about their passion for working with students and for the profession,” Hage said. “It gives you hope for the future of the profession. I think it’s exciting to see so many willing to take on that challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.