The feeling Monique Dias has about starting study for her MBA this fall is one she hasn’t felt since she first her freshman year of college at Fairmont State University.
It’s not the nerves about starting another new chapter of education and schooling, but rather, the uncertainty about leaving her home in Brazil for another country in the midst of an international pandemic.
“I would say freshman year it was difficult because it was the first time; I wasn’t ready to know what was coming into my life,” Dias said. “I didn’t know how I would pass through immigration, I didn’t know what my room would look like. Right now it’s kind of the same situation because I have no idea what is going to happen and it’s hard to know what is going on.”
International students at Fairmont State received troubling news during their spring break, that the university would begin holding classes online rather than in-person, to protect the campus from COVID-19. For many international students, including Dias, this was their first dilemma, because many had no idea if they would be back soon or be away for the rest of the semester.
“I think it was just really scary to come back,” Dias said. “I think that’s the only issue that we had; deciding if we should stay or we should go back, because of the feeling of ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen.’”
Matters were further complicated for international students by a March executive order from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, banning travel from certain countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. On July 6, the administration ordered that students stay in their home countries in the case that universities hold their classes online.
Amanda Stinemetz, director of Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students at Fairmont State, broke down the different orders given on a federal level, and said as of now, students should be able to come back to the U.S. for college, even in the event that classes are moved online.
“There was a proclamation 9993 signed by president Trump back in March, and it banned entry of people from certain countries,” Stinemetz said. “China was the big one, but also as part of this proclamation, it was the Schengen Area of Europe, and we have several students from that part.
“According to an announcement by immigration in the spring, and a switch on that announcement two to three weeks ago, then the rescinded action of the announcement, right now we understand that our students will be able to maintain their Visa and be fully compliant in the event that classes go online,” Stinemetz said.
The executive order banning travel for international students came was rescinded after higher education institutions across the country threatened legal action, but also after thousands of college and university presidents signed petitions asking the president to allow international students to return. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State, was one of those signatories.
“This is one time the educational community, not just in West Virginia but throughout the United States, came together,” Martin said. “It was signed by I believe just about every president in the United States, requesting and begging the president and secretary [Betsy] Devos to overturn that directive from ICE.”
Martin said the absence of international students in Fairmont would be a huge loss for the campus and the community. As president, she constantly promotes the importance of training students about the global economy, and international students play a part in creating a culture that represents the type of future in which many Fairmont State students will be working.
“Having these international students in the United States is important for a myriad of reasons,” Martin said. “Their inability to enter the United States, their inability to stay in the United States would be catastrophic financially, it would be catastrophic culturally; it would be catastrophic in a moral sense.”
Stinemetz agreed, and said the interactions between domestic and international students are a key part to university life for everyone on campus.
“If the students do not return or if they are not able to return but are able to continue classes online, the domestic students and faculty and staff would still have the experience of working with students,” Stinemetz said. “But the opportunity to socially engage, to have activities to recognize unique norms of different countries and cultures, that would just dissolve, it would go away.”
Fairmont State was planning to welcome students back to campus for an in-person semester Aug. 10, but announced July 30 that classes will now begin Aug. 17 with students coming in on a staggered schedule starting with freshmen. According to Martin, the fall semester will have a condensed calendar, with backup plans in place in case the pandemic situation calls for changes.
“We are positioning ourselves to pivot very quickly, very effectively, to ensure that what we are doing is in line with the advice of the CDC and the Health Department,” Martin said.
Because the situation is so fluid, some international students are still unsure of what they should do. Siblings Josep Marsal Castan, who majors in finance at Fairmont State, and Eulalia Marsal Castan, who is double majoring in mathematics and accounting, went back to their home in Barcelona, Spain after spring break. They are still not sure if they will be flying back to West Virginia, because of the uncertainty.
“Everything changes so quick and with a situation right now that no one really knows how to act and respond to it, the thing that happened with the Visas a week later was changed completely,” Josep said. “We just have to wait and see what happens when the borders open if we can go, or if we have to go online. But I think it’s really hard to predict.”
According to Stinemetz, Fairmont State has approximately 100 active students from more than a dozen different countries, many of which are returning students. She said she keeps up with international policy, especially now, to help answer their questions about returning to the U.S. for fall semester.
“The students have a lot of questions,” Stinemetz said. “’Will I be tested when I come back? Do I have to quarantine when I come back? Will my Visa and I-20 be terminated if I don’t come back?”
Stinemetz also said there are students already planning to complete the fall semester online from their home country, just to avoid any complications that could arise from their return to the U.S.
“The majority of our international students are returning; they’re not new,” Stinemetz said. “Many of the international students are going to request and make arrangements to do their classes online in their own country, because they’re concerned about their inability to return home.”
However, other students prefer in-person instruction at Fairmont State, and Josep said he thinks he will be able to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic.
“The two years I did in Fairmont were amazing, I was hoping we would be able to come back,” Josep said. “We will probably do whatever the university tells us is best. I believe in a computer world and college education being the way it is, maybe online will take a huge part in education.”
Dias, too, said she would like to return for in-person instruction if possible, because of the educational accountability the format is built upon. However, she also said the online classes went well, and she was happy to have the option.
“I think in-person education is better because you have someone supervising you,” Dias said. “But I was really surprised with the online classes.”
Still, the risk factor the pandemic introduces to the students provides yet another dilemma for return. Eulalia said the risk has her unsure of what to do, but she trusts the university’s plan.
“It’s a tough decision because it’s not really safe to go anywhere,” Eulalia said. “For us, going there could mean putting our safety at risk, but at the same time, the university is doing everything they can for the students, so we just have to wait and see how this turns out.”
Martin reinforced that the university administration and staff plan to do everything they can to provide safe, in-person instruction, while also having backup plans for situations as they arise. At one point an international student herself, she knows the sacrifices students and their families make to send them to school in the U.S.
“For many of our students who have made Fairmont State a destination and whose parents have sacrificed to send them to the United States to obtain that superb American education, it creates significant hardships,” Martin said. “They make the sacrifices to come to America because they know the caliber and the strength of an American education.”
With the situation changing daily in the U.S., some other countries are also experiencing similar setbacks and changes. Dias said the international office in Brazil where she gets her Visa is not currently open, which is one setback she has to wait out. However, she remains optimistic because she would have to stop in Cancun on her way to West Virginia, which to her is not the worst place she could potentially be stuck.
“It’s basically a waiting game, but I’m still planning a lot,” Dias said. “I have my Visa scheduled for Aug. 12... as soon as I get my Visa and the borders open I’ll got straight to America, and if not then I’ll be spending vacation in Cancun with my friends until I can get back.”
