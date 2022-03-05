RACHEL — A buyer bid $22.23 per pound on Hunter Tennant’s 22-pound grand champion ham, then donated the ham right back to the Marion County Technical Center FFA club for resale.
That’s the way many of Friday night’s auctions went at the 21st Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon and Egg Show, where students were given the chance to reap the rewards of their hard work from the majority of the school year.
The auctions were held at the Marion County Technical Center and John Postlethwait, the agriculture science teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor for the school, said the turn out and product output was great this year.
“Overall, I’m satisfied with the quality of the products and I think we put of some good-quality pieces of meat that will serve the buyers well,” Postlethwait said. “This is all the students’ work. I provide the knowledge and know-how and they do the labor.”
Some of the students do all the animal husbandry on the school grounds, where they can rent a plot in the barn for their animals, others, like Hunter, take their animals home to their own farm.
Hunter, a ninth-grader at North Marion High, grew up learning how to raise animals and it paid off Friday night to the tune of about $800. Hunter had both the grand champion ham and bacon. The ham was sold for $500 and the bacon for $300.
Hunter said his parents and grandparents helped him out a lot in the process of raising his pig well and he was pretty surprised he won the prize for both categories. It’s not often the two prizes are won by the same pig.
“At first I didn’t know what to think, I walked in one day and [Postlethwait] said, ‘You’re grand champion,’” Hunter said. “Seems like I’m having pretty good luck around here.”
Hunter said he’s going to put his sales money toward fixing up his truck by the time he gets his driver’s license.
The grand champion eggs belonged to Andrew Lyle, who graduated from North Marion in 2021 and is now a freshman at Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute studying animal science.
It takes a lot of animal science to get eggs as nice as the dozen Andrew sold for just over $1,000 Friday night. Making sure the shells are smooth, the yolk sits just right and the weight isn’t too much or too little are all factors to consider when farming for grand champion eggs.
Andrew said that his biggest help was his grandfather, who grew up raising farm animals and passed the art to his grandson. His grandfather, David Lee, was the final bidder on the eggs.
Andrew said he’s planning to use the money to help pay for his college.
“If done this show for the past few years. I like doing it over and over again because it’s exciting,” Andrew said. “I like entering into the state competition too and two years ago I got reserve there two years ago.”
Postlethwait said that several of his students are planning to submit products to the state competition.
The reserve winners at Friday’s competition were Nicole Efaw, a ninth-grader at NMHS, who had award-winning bacon and eggs and Allyson Postlethwait, an eleventh-grader from NMHS, who also had an award-winning ham.
