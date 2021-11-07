FARMINGTON, W.Va. — For the past nine years, North Marion High School teacher Kathy Lupo has spent one night in November in the cold with students she advises as part of the DECA program.
One Night Without a Home is a fundraiser and awareness campaign that was created to give students an opportunity to experience firsthand how it feels to sleep outside with few resources.
“It was a national campaign at one point, but when it ended our students enjoyed it so much because of the camaraderie that they wanted to continue it,” Lupo said. “They’ve been doing research on homelessness all week. They studied the blessings boxes in the community and shelters in the community.”
Throughout the week, the DECA students have also gathered food and supplies to donate to area shelters.
Autumn Lynch, a sophomore at North Marion and DECA historian, gestured to the dozens of boxes of food and winter supplies that had been collected.
“For the school we did canned foods for a competition, and the electrical class brought in 400 [food items]. Other people brought in food, too. Muriale’s brought in 20 pounds of pasta,” Autumn said.
The students congregated in the parking lot of Marion County Technical Center, which is next door to North Marion High. Students in the DECA program from North Marion and Lincoln High in Harrison County mingled as the night grew darker and colder.
A few students built a small fire and huddled around it. “We think it’s hard to be cold for a few hours, but some people are cold all the time,” Autumn said.
“And some don’t have access to warm clothes,” North Marion sophomore Megan Durrah said.
“They have to wrap themselves up with newspapers,” North Marion sophomore Gage Efaw added.
Through their research, the students learned different aspects of homelessness.
“I did research on homeless animals,” North Marion sophomore Alex Hayes said. “There are almost 60 million homeless animals in the United States.”
“My marketing teacher told me something interesting,” Gage said. “In Marion County alone, last year there was about 200-some homeless people, and now, this year, there’s about 2,000-some homeless people, just in Marion County.”
DECA programs are authorized by the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Department of Education. “There are national standards,” Lupo said.
Founded in 1946, the DECA program has maintained its strength over the decades by evolving its focus, but keeping its primary objective in tact, which is to prepare young people to be entrepreneurs or business leaders in fields such as marketing and finance. Today, there are 3,200 high school DECA chapters and 152,000 members.
DECA members work on other programs throughout the year. “We have a couple of parades coming up, the Veterans Day parades,” Alex said.
“And there are national events, too,” Autumn said.
But for Saturday night, the students’ main concern was staying warm. “We stay warm playing football,” Gage said.
Lupo was joined by her friend and fellow DECA advisor Julie Yearego who teaches marketing, personal finance and business computing at Lincoln High.
“DECA used to stand for Distributive Education Clubs of America,” Yearego said. “I have a new name for it, Determined Entrepreneurs Capable of Anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.