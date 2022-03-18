FAIRMONT — For college students, networking can be just as important as landing a job.
Thursday, Fairmont State University held its annual Spring Job Fair in the Falcon Center, where students were given an opportunity to meet and network with businesses who, in turn, got to get a peek of their future workforce.
Over 100 recruiters set up shop in the gym and chatted with students as they made their rounds through the rows of tables. The fair started at 8:30 a.m. and by noon around 400 students had visited.
“This is the first time in two years we’ve been able to open the Falcon Center to the community and our partners in industry,” University President Mirta M. Martin said. “It’s critical for our students to know that they have a pathway after they graduate.”
Martin said the gym full of companies with openings and careers counters the common idea that there’s no work in West Virginia.
“This event says otherwise, just look at that,” Martin said. “All these companies are hiring and they’re hiring my kids because they know the level of education that we’re able to provide.”
Representing the county’s biggest employer Thursday was Rockie DeLorenzo, the administrative assistant of human resources for Marion County Schools.
The county school system has been a partner of Fairmont State University since the institution’s founding and has provided the county with teachers for decades.
“We have a good relationship with Fairmont State, they’ve fed us teachers for years. But here today I’ve talked to people looking for plenty of careers other than teaching,” Delorenzo said. “We have careers in computer science, secretarial work and other service jobs that need filled. So we’re just happy for the opportunity to get our face out there.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on these annual job fairs and most community-minded events held by the university. Now that the cases of COVID-19 are dropping drastically and masks and other protocols are falling to the wayside, the university was comfortable opening their doors to the community.
Many of the yearly attendees, such as DeLorenzo, are happy to be back to advertise their open positions, especially at a time when workers, especially school employees, are in short supply.
“Today, I’ve talked to students at the end of their education as well as students just getting started and a lot of them were asking about how to become a teacher even when they’re not an education major,” DeLorenzo said. “It’s been a good day.”
Some students dressed their best and walked into the gym in suits and blazers, others walked from table to table with a script in hand and a stack of resumes.
For many of the students, the job fair wasn’t necessarily about finding a career, but about making connections and getting a head start on networking.
“Relationships run the world and anyone who doesn’t think so is mistaken,” Martin said. “The ability for our students to create those relationships is critical because we don’t know what life will bring. ... You’ll never know when you’ll take advantage of relationships you made 10 years ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.