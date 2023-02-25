RACHEL — The culinary students at the Marion County Technical Center are learning a new sector of food service.
Friday morning, the school’s ProStart classroom was buzzing with students and teachers stopping by to exchange a dollar or two for sweet tea, cookies or fresh fruit. Now there’s a new item on the menu — specialty coffee.
“The hot beverage business is the fastest growing segment in food service,” ProStart Instructor Todd Stalnaker said. “We wanted to branch out and give this opportunity to the students.”
Two coffee grinders, an espresso machine, a rack of syrups and some budding baristas are all the pieces it took to pull together what is now known as “Buffalo Creek Coffee,” a small piece of the full simulated workplace in the ProStart classroom called Buffalo Creek Kitchen.
Simulated workplaces are a big part of career technical education. Some of the best ways students learn job skills are on-the-fly in a fast-paced environment.
During class time, Stalnaker said students take turns acting as barista, bar manager and customer to get the full experience.
Then they take it a step further and actually sell the items they make to their peers between classes. The hope is that eventually the ProStart students will get the chance to do job shadowing at a real-life coffee shop.
“It’s kind of like our own little business,” Stalnaker said.
Elijah Leverett, an 11th-grader from North Marion operated the coffee station Friday morning.
When he started in ProStart, he had no clue how precise the field was. Now making coffee has trained him in precision.
“You have to measure everything and it can’t even be .2 [grams] off or it doesn’t taste right,” Leverett said. “Honestly, I feel like I’ve learned what it’s like to be a barista.
“But there’s a challenge to it too. Going all day making sure you measure everything right, level it off, set the right pressure — it’s been fun to see this side of culinary.”
The other tech center students around the building aren’t just acting as customers. Students from other classes have been involved in building this little coffee shop since the beginning.
To install the espresso machine and set up the station, a new sink, water line and electrical system had to be added to the kitchen. Who better to do that work than fellow students learning those trades across the hall?
The construction and electrical students did all the work to get the machine ready for use. They fitted copper pipes and ran new electrical cabling to the machine.
Friday morning, before the between-class rush, the students from the marketing and broadcast journalism classes came the kitchen to hold a ribbon cutting.
The collaboration between the classes, students and teachers is something the tech center prides itself on. MCTC Principal Jay Michael was given the opportunity to cut the ribbon and said this little shop is an example of what makes the tech center such an amazing place.
“One of the unique things here at the tech center is that all the programs do work together. It goes throughout the building, and we always find ways for our programs to collaborate,” Michael said. “This little coffee set up doesn’t look like a lot, but our kids did most of it. They ran all the copper, all the drains, ran the wiring just like they would in a real job. It’s been a collaboration from start to finish.”
And beyond the practical hard skills students are learning, they are learning how to improve communication, working in teams and customer service.
