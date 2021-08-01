FAIRMONT — Barnyard sounds could be heard downtown Saturday coming from the public library’s summer reading program wrap-up event.
The Marion County Public Library System held the finale of its summer reading program, “Tails & Tales,” with a petting zoo on Saturday. The zoo containing pigmy goats, miniature ponies, corgis, a llama and a camel was set up in the green space next to the library in downtown Fairmont.
Kids of all ages — and a few adults too — climbed into the metal fences to feed and pet the animals. The organizers called it a great end to a great summer.
“Today is our big finale for our ‘Tails & Tales’ summer reading program,” said Christian Cox, children’s program coordinator for MCPLS. “Because the program was all about animals, we brought in some actual animals for this event.”
The program started in early June and spanned through July with events, programs and opportunities for community members of all ages. The program kicked with a puppet show on the library steps in downtown.
The events throughout the summer were spread all over the library system. Painting classes took place in Fairview, sleepovers happened in Mannington and the nonprofit equine therapy program, On Eagles Wings, brought Stormy the miniature horse to Fairview to meet the kids.
In Fairmont, several classes and events were held, culminating in Saturday’s petting zoo.
“We’re very pleased with [the summer program], and we had a great turn out,” Cox said. “We had a lot of successful programs, but the turn out today was phenomenal. We actually had a lot of people show up.”
A goal of the summer library programs is to keep kids from falling into the “summer slide,” the moniker used to characterize how kids can actually lose skills or learning gains made in the previous school year.
With “Tails & Tales,” a combination of reading programs, classes and activities helped Marion County students keep up on their skills. A much needed boon after the difficult time many students had with virtual and remote learning.
“I would say we helped kids get ready to get back to school and we helped them with their reading skills,” Cox said. “A lot of them finished their summer reading challenges and we’re really happy to see so many people participate.”
The petting zoo was run by a company located near Washington, Pennsylvania called Barn Yard Petting Zoo, but they’re familiar with North Central West Virginia.
Cox saw the petting zoo at a fair and decided they’d be a perfect fit for this year’s summer programming.
“We’ve been coming down this way for the past couple years,” said Eric Putnak, a worker for the Barn Yard Petting Zoo. “This is our first time in Fairmont though.”
Looking toward the fall, the MCPLS already has great things in store for the community. Several programs that were cancelled due to COVID-19 will be returning, including the toddler and baby story times and the monthly family events.
The library is planning to also have a street fair Halloween celebration along with a haunted house in the library.
To see a full list of events coming up, visit the library website at www.mcpls.org/events.
