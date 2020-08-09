Summers receives $4,000 Fairmont Rotary Club scholarship

FAIRMONT — A 2020 Fairmont Senior High graduate is the recipient of the Fairmont Rotary Club’s annual $4,000 scholarship.
Juliana Lynn Summers was congratulated for being named this year’s recipient of the four-year scholarship at the club’s July 16 meeting, said Julie Sole, club president.
Summers, daughter of Michael and Natalie Summers, will attend Fairmont State University to pursue a degree in exercise physiology.
“Her distinguished record of student leadership in both school and community activities exemplifies the qualities that the Fairmont Rotary Club wished to recognize with this scholarship,” Sole stated in a press release.
This marks the 40th year the club has sponsored the Fairmont Rotary Scholarship Foundation. The purpose of the foundation is to award scholarships to deserving members of Rotary-sponsored Interact Clubs. The Interact Club is made up of high school students who come together to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of “Service Above Self,” one of the tenets of Rotary International. Students take action in their school and community to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors.
Scholarship guidelines require that a senior student maintain a high standard of academic studies, be active in school and community activities and demonstrate qualities of leadership, initiative, enthusiasm, adaptability, maturity and have been accepted by and have plans to attend an accredited college or university.
A scholarship committee interviews the qualified applicants. After the scholarship is awarded, the individual will receive $1,000 per year for each of the four years as long as the student maintains a 2.75 average while carrying enough hours to qualify as a full time student.
At the end of each school year, the recipient is required to submit a transcript of his or her grades and a letter advising of an intent to continue his or her education.
Other current scholarships were continued for Emma Swiger who is majoring in immunology and medical microbiology at WVU, Karissa Towns who is majoring in pre-medical laboratory sciences at WVU, and Sammi Zhang who is majoring in Mathematics and Economics at University of Pittsburgh. Alexis Cassella recently obtained an undergraduate degree in nursing from Fairmont State University. Each were congratulated at a Rotary luncheon held July 16.
