FAIRMONT — The coronavirus pandemic struck the economy in a way that put many businesses and companies into financial question, but those that have been hit hardest have arguably been small businesses.
Russell Rogerson, president and CEO of the Morgantown Partnership, said that throughout the pandemic he has been communicating with business owners about they have to stay afloat while their income was in question.
“The service industry, the food industry has really been hit hard,” Rogerson said. “So really getting the communications out on these federal programs and now state programs has really been our challenge to help funnel our small businesses to the resources that are available.”
Despite the worries and challenges of moving the annual Bridges Without Boundaries Business Summit to an online format this year, Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, said the event still garnered a good amount of interest and attendance.
She said that while the online format could have made it more convenient for people to attend this year, the topics being covered, which included information about how to survive financially throughout a pandemic, may have attracted several interested parties.
“I think it’s an important event to keep the business community abreast of everything that is going on in North Central West Virginia,” Shaw said. “This year was unique, because we had the economic outlook that was part of it, and (John Deskins) gave us a ton of information.”
According to Shaw, the conference is normally held at the Robert H. Mollohan Center, and is attended by business owners throughout the region that want to learn about topics such as the economic climate, the trends West Virginia is experiencing and get advice on how to better their business.
Experts from multiple fields shared their knowledge with guests via video conferencing. Shaw said the virtual format allowed guests to check in and out of the conference based on what topic they wanted to hear.
“I was concerned going virtual what kind of response we would get and how it would work out,” Shaw said. “It has been wonderful... Another good thing by going virtual, they get to pick and choose what segments they want to take the time and watch.”
Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, said 126 people registered to be part of the Bridges Without Boundaries summit, and many people hopped in and out of the conference call throughout the day. She said she believed topics about adapting to the current business and economic environment garnered the most attention from participating business owners.
“Even with COVID, even though it has been a struggle for a lot of our small businesses, many of them have managed to adapt and continue to serve their customers to get through it, as much of a struggle that it has been,” Wagner said.
Rogerson said although every company and agency has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in some way, small businesses may have had the biggest challenges in continuing through the uncertainty. In light of the challenges they have faced so far, he said he hoped the information shared at Bridges Without Boundaries was of useful.
“The health care and large agencies are facing an impact as well,” Rogerson said. “But we’re really focusing on small businesses right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.