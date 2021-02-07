FAIRMONT — Summit Financial Networks recently expanded by adding a new financial advisor.
Financial advisor Rachel Rae Dyer has joined the team with an eye toward the future to generationally care for customers by providing longevity, a consistent level of service and expertise, and improvement regarding technology choices and communication.
“We are excited about the future and the continued growth of the company,” said J. Phillip Burton, senior advisor, at Summit Financial Networks. “We want to ensure that our customers feel confident that their Financial Planning goals and needs are going to be met long term, with us. The relationships we have with our customers are the most important part of what we do. We want our customers to feel secure throughout their lives, the lives of their businesses, and on through to the next generation.”
Customers are already benefiting from the team approach utilized at Summit. Dyer brings 20 years of business experience to the Summit team. With a master’s of business administration and a background in business management, accounting, and consulting, she offers a breadth of knowledge to contribute to businesses and individual customers alike.
“Current attention and dedication to customer success is important. We believe a team approach to portfolio review is beneficial to our customers. Additionally, we want to emphasize that we have a succession plan in place, and that we are focused on providing the outstanding service we are known for, long into the future,” said Burton.
Summit Financial Networks also looks to expand their impact on diverse communities.
“We have always been welcoming to people of all walks of life, age, gender, orientation, veteran status, income level and ethnicity. In today’s environment, we feel we need to be as clear as possible about that,” said Dyer. “We intend to make a concerted effort to reach out to underserved communities to make everyone feel welcome and capable of growing their own wealth.”
As a woman and veteran, Dyer recognizes the challenges in finding an advisor that understands unique perspectives.
“As a woman, I have found it challenging to find service providers that recognize my competency or relate to my intentions. At Summit, we see each individual as capable and valuable. We serve each person with respect and equality,” said Dyer. “Summit Financial Networks strives to meet customers where they are, and to move forward as a team, to build financial success for the future.”
Contact Summit Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 304-363-0073.
