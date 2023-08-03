FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University joined the chorus of universities rallying around Alderson Broaddus students left without a school to attend.
Alderson Broaddus is being dissolved after the Higher Education Policy Commission revoked the school’s ability to grant degrees and accept new students in light of their outstanding debts. According to tax returns published by ProPublica, the school was roughly $37 million in the red.
“The thing that we can do best is to honestly do what we do best and serve their students well, because they’re going to need a place to transfer to complete their degrees,” Ken Fettig, vice president for student success at Fairmont State, said. “Our goal is that we give them a quick and seamless process to transfer somewhere they will complete their degree in the same amount of time, with the same cost, or in many cases a lower cost than they had originally expected.”
Schools like Fairmont State all around the state and in some cases, across state borders, are doing what they can to absorb some of the students. In Fairmont State’s case, the school is offering a one time scholarship for transfer students from Alderson Broaddus. Fairmont State is also waiving the housing application and prorating housing and meal plans.
Alicia Kalka, associate vice president for enrollment and student life at Fairmont State University, said that students already locked into lease agreements prior to Alderson Broadduss’s dissolution, will have their housing fees waived completely for the semester. Students must provide copies of their lease agreements to qualify.
“The last thing that we want for these students is to be paying for essentially two different places,” Kalka said. “When they’re not going to be living in two places at one time.”
Of particular concern to Fairmont State is ensuring that students don’t skip a semester, since doing so is bad for long term graduation prospects, Fettig said. The school is working behind the scenes to find ways for course work from Alderson Broaddus to fit into Fairmont State’s own degree requirements.
Mark Manchin, president of Glenville State University, said that the HEPC is relaxing some of the rules regarding the ability to register for classes this late in the cycle. His school is doing its best to make the transfer process seamless, so students aren’t facing extra headaches on top of the shock of their school dissolving. He said his staff is working to integrate what Alderson Broaddus was doing into GSU’s own curriculum.
“It’s very traumatic for students, athletes and parents, to send their young men and women to school, to get a college education and all of a sudden, the university they sent their students to is closing. That’s very, that’s incredibly traumatic,” Manchin said.
GSU is looking at expanding classroom sizes in order to accommodate the influx of students. Fairmont State is doing something similar. Manchin also said the university is open to hiring more professors to meet any teaching demand that increases.
The HEPC is doing what it can to assist schools pivoting to handle the situation. Jessica Tice, HEPC senior director of communications, said in an email statement that they are grateful that so many public and private institutions have stepped up to work with students on admissions or transfers.
“We have hired someone who is working on campus and directly with the leadership at Alderson Broaddus University, supporting the development of teach-out plans for students transferring to other institutions and helping with questions and next steps,” she wrote in an email.
Both Fairmont State and GSU have prior experience handling this sort of situation. When Ohio Valley College closed down in 2022, both schools absorbed students from OVC, giving them experience with how to navigate this particular challenge. However, that doesn’t lessen any of the heartbreak a local community feels when a school closes. More than a school is lost when its doors shut for the final time.
“I think there’s going to be a great impact to the community,” Fettig said. “I think there’s economic impact to the region, but even more than that, there’s relationships. And for many students, this was their home. Anytime a university closes in a state, I think that the entire state feels its impact.”
Students who are interested in transferring to Fairmont State can call Lisa Jones at 304-367-4855 or at Lisa.Jones@fairmontstate.edu. Students interested in GSU should contact the school directly.
