ELDORA — Nearly 20 homes off Sweeps Run Road near Eldora in Marion County have experienced major water issues for two years since blasting began at the nearby Purdy’s Run Aggregates limestone quarry, according to residents whose water supply has been adversely affected.
Kelly Musgrove and Joshua “Doc” Garrett are neighbors whose respective households, like all homes along Sweeps Run Road, rely upon well water.
Their water was once fine, they say, but today it flows into homes in nearly unusable conditions, if it flows at all.
Both Musgrove and Garrett say their water problems began shortly after Purdy’s Rock Aggregate began blasting just beyond a hill above Sweeps Run Road.
Area residents hope their homes might attach to a main water line operated by nearby Tri-County Water Public Service District, which they say has been very helpful. Funding for the line, though, has been hindered these past two years by a lack progress from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, they contend.
Approximately $600,000 in funding is needed to construct the water line.
The state DEP has grant funds available through the Abandoned Mine Land program to help areas like Sweep Run Road, much of which lies on a former surface mine, link into existing water systems.
Becci Ware, general manager of Tri-County Water PSD, is working with residents on the grant application and is hopeful it will be approved by the DEP.
“Our board just voted on the application and we’ll be sending it in this week,” Ware said. “Apparently the blasting from Purdy’s Run has ruined their water. We’ve got to try to help. Our PSD can’t afford to fund the project ourselves, but we’re going after the grant money to try to make it happen.”
Tri-County Water Field Manager Paul Lynch also is working with affected residents on the grant application and, if funding is approved, he will play a large role in bringing fresh water to Sweeps Run Road.
“I’m very optimistic it can happen,” he said. “Nothing seems to move quickly when you do these kinds of things, but it seems like things are headed in the right direction, absolutely.”
In the meantime, water conditions for areas residents continue to deteriorate.
“At this point, we can’t drink our water because of the discoloration and the different metals found in it. The water is milky and when you boil it, your pot is completely white afterwards. At our house, we need to use bottled water to brush our teeth and cook,” Musgrove said.
Garrett said his family’s situation is no different.
“Just taking a bath will turn my bathtub bright orange in a matter of days. It turns the commode orange. The only way I can get the orange out is to use a type of acid, but I’ve got to put on a breathing apparatus because otherwise it gets in your lungs and that’s not good,” he said. “When the bath is filled, the water is so brown you can’t see the bottom of the tub. We can’t drink the water at all. It smells like sulfur. It’s a constant battle.”
Garrett said his home’s well water was once adequate, but its quality changed shortly after Purdy’s Run Aggregates began limestone blasting.
“When we moved out here, we had good water. It was hard water but it wasn’t bad water. But now it’s full of sulfur,” he said. “I was once changing water filters about every six weeks, but after the rock quarry started blasting over there, now I’ve got to change my filters every week and run softener twice a week.”
Others neighbors have water horror stories, too.
“Another couple has two small children, one being a newborn. They often have no water at all and must haul in water in a holding tank every couple of days. And when they do get water, it’s completely brown,” Musgrove said.
An elderly couple in their eighties are often left without access to water for months at a time, Musgrove said. The hardness of any existing well water also shortens the lifespan of major household appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines.
Musgrove said residents have reached out to local government officials in attempt to solicit their help, but their pleas seem to have been unheard.
“Many calls to commissioners, senators, delegates and inquiries to the governor’s office have gone unheard,” Musgrove said. “We’re just asking for clean, healthy drinking water. We simply need help.”
Both Musgrove and Garrett praised the willingness of the Tri-County Water PSD in taking initiative to resolve the water issues, but absent state funding the project cannot get underway.
“The PSD is really trying to help us. They’ve started the application process and have begun to recruit engineers to construct the line, but without the funds it can’t get done. We just want the DEP to provide those funds. I mean, it’s 2020 and none of us have adequate drinking water,” Musgrove said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.