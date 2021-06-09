FAIRVIEW — The summer reading program isn’t just about reading.
Julie Mike, branch manager at the Fairview Public Library, has been teaching painting for the Marion County Public Library System for the last five years.
COVID-19 forced Mike to teach virtually, but she’s persevering and is doing her part to participate in Tails & Tales, this year’s Summer Reading Program.
“It’s really a nice way for people to get together and socialize,” Mike said. “I’m not a professional artist but I like to paint, and I think people like to go outside of their comfort zones if they’re in a safe environment.”
Mike has been teaching virtually in Fairview each month and anyone can register for free, no library card required. All materials are provided except paint.
“It’s important to get people in the library,” Mike said. “Chances are they’ll check out something before they go too, which is great.”
The Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program continues throughout the month of June with events all across the Marion County Public Library System. To see a full list of upcoming events, visit www.mcpls.org/summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.