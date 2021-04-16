To take the survey, please click here.
Nov 17, 1960 - Apr 11, 2021 Barbara J. "Barbie" Vogt 60, passed away on April 11, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh November 17, 1960. Beloved daughter to George & Clara Davis. Loving mother to Matthew D. Vogt & Jacob A. Vogt. Proud grandmother to Olivia Grace Vogt who loved her "Grandma Barb…
