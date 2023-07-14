BRIDGEPORT — Six teachers from different corners of the Mountain State lined up along the wall of a conference room Thursday morning, ready to race. But their playing field was anything but equal.
Each teacher was asked to recall a former student. Two were told to remember students who thrived in the classroom, two imagined students in the middle of the pack, and two thought of students who struggled in their learning journey.
As the teachers readied themselves to sprint across the room, a moderator read out prompts regarding financial privilege, asking them to step forward each time a certain privilege applied to their student. Quickly, it became clear students who excelled in the classroom tended to come from more comfortable financial situations — and kids lacking financial resources had to travel a longer distance to reach the proverbial finish line.
The exercise aimed to visualize the way socioeconomic barriers make it harder for some students to succeed in the classroom. It was just one of many teacher-led activities held by the West Virginia Department of Education as part of its National Board Certification professional development sessions, held this year from July 11 to 13 in Bridgeport.
The sessions, held annually, aim to prepare state educators for the National Board Certification process, the highest certification available in K-12 education in the United States.
The certification, which can take three years to complete, helps teachers make a greater impact in their classrooms, “especially among low-income and minority students,” according to a press release.
Certified teachers “utilize their enhanced knowledge, skills and determination to impact students and provide high-quality and engaging learning opportunities,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt said in the press release.
The state of West Virginia currently ranks 13th in the nation for percentage of certified teachers, and 17th in the nation for new certifications.
“I really believe it’s because of the support” state educators receive, said Dr. Bridget Phillips, coordinator at the DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. “It comes from our Board of Education, and then the Department of Education. We support them through that process.”
Eighty-four teachers attended the sessions last year and, while not all actually went on to pursue certification, “a pretty high percentage” did, Phillips said. Those that don’t “still got three very enriching days of professional learning.”
The sessions are hosted by educators who are certified themselves.
“Some of them even kept their NBC even though they’re retired,” Phillips said. “They know the importance and they want to be part of this process.”
This year, the Harrison County National Board cohort will be led by Director Stephanie Runion, who currently serves as a curriculum specialist for elementary education and English language arts at the Harrison County Board of Education.
When Runion was first certified nearly two decades ago, there was no cohort programming to help her through the process. Now, she’s excited to help educators across West Virginia on their professional development journeys.
“We have this great cadre of people in West Virginia,” she said. “It’s just kind of nice how the process has evolved.”
Although some West Virginia counties still lack National Board cohorts, Runion emphasized that, through sessions like these, a statewide network of educators can come together and support one another.
“When you have support through such a rigorous process, you’re more likely to be successful in certifying,” Phillips said. “It’s a long process… but it really does allow teachers to be reflective about their practice.
“It changes who they are,” she said. “It changed me as a teacher.”
