Teachers of performing arts struggle to connect through virtual learning

FAIRMONT — While some Marion County students struggle to find a reliable internet connection or technology, teachers are struggling to identify the ones who are experiencing these challenges.
Greg DeVito, director of chorale activities at Fairmont Senior High, said he knows some of his students don’t have technology at home they can use to complete their daily assignments.
“We’ve got kids who are trying to do all their school work on cell phones,” DeVito said. “Or they’re trying to do all their work on a laptop they borrowed from the school, maybe an old laptop; it’s hard to know who has reliable technology, who has reliable internet.”
DeVito said this lack of tools prevents students from functioning to the best of their ability while learning remotely.
“I can say ‘OK, guys, we’re going to sing a recording of you singing My Home Among the Hills.’ Then they make a response to it, but if it’s a piece that has accompaniment, they have to be able to hear it. You can’t be taking a voice memo and taking a video on your phone at the same time, unless they have two separate devices,” DeVito said.
Performing arts educators across Marion County have been having difficulty teaching this semester, because they are splitting their time between different groups of students who are all supposed to be working and learning together.
Celi Oliveto, theater director at North Marion High, said she has come up with a different way of having her student actors learn, which mainly incorporates more autonomous learning.
“This year it’s like, ‘I don’t have all the kids all the time and it’s a little hectic doing after school stuff,’” Oliveto said. “So, basically what they’re doing is they pick whatever kind of performance piece they want to make, and they make it on their own.”
Matthew Morgan, band director at North Marion High, said he has had to change his teaching method to accommodate students who attend class in person, as well as those who are in completely remote learning.
“When they’re not in school, I have them send me a video for every day they’re not in school,” Morgan said. “They still have to have that practicing idea of what they would be doing in class.”
Morgan said he does not have any students who are brand new to learning an instrument, which would have been a difficult talent to teach remotely. However, he said it is still difficult to judge a student’s playing by way of video only.
“It’s very difficult for us having all of the kids submit a video to me,” Morgan said. “I can tell them after watching the video what they are doing right and what they are doing wrong. But it’s very difficult because I don’t get that one-on-one contact with them the whole time.”
While these teaching methods could still manage to get students on the same page educationally, performing arts teachers are also trying to hone their students’ crafts for shows that are meant to be performed as a unit. Morgan said although the future is uncertain, he is still having his students practice as if they were working up to the school’s annual Christmas concert.
“When we originally started out this summer, our plan was to do a big concert in fall,” Morgan said. “We plan on doing a big marching band concert in March, and we would like to do our Christmas concert as long as we’re allowed. But there’s so much unknown that we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
DeVito said he is not sure if the school’s chorus will have performances any time soon, but he is working on a plan to have at least a virtual substitute for now.
“Once we get Chromebooks out to all the kids, the kids that are distant are going to submit videos of themselves singing,” DeVito said. “Then I’m just going to amalgamate them into one audio file so they can hear what they sound like as a whole.”
Oliveto said her theater group would normally be working on a play that would be performed in the fall, but this is not possible at the moment. However, she said she has thought of some options that might still be possible.
“I was just waiting to see what happens with COVID and with sports,” Oliveto said. “I definitely would like to look into doing an outdoor performance with my students, where people are spaced out.”
While this school year has already been more challenging than usual, Oliveto said the staff and faculty at North Marion have been good at working together to ease the collective stress at the school. Much of the stress comes from the planning that is needed to accommodate the different groups of students, which she said has been the biggest challenge so far.
“There is so much preparation that goes into the children’s education now,” Oliveto said. “You have to plan schedules and not only, ‘What do you want the students to do as a result of you having taught this,’ it’s, ‘How can you make sure that it is effective when they are not with you physically.’ The amount of planning for that is... very challenging.”
Aside from the teachers’ struggles in ensuring their lessons get across to every student, DeVito said he believes students are losing out on the ability to form connections and relationships with teachers, both because how much instructors need to split their time, and how much communication is done through emails and online messaging.
“If you’re a distanced learner and you have never met this teacher before, how comfortable are you going to be getting on a video chat and just out of the blue asking a question?” DeVito said. “There’s only so much personality you can get sent through a message in an email.”
DeVito said this is one of the biggest losses for many of his students, because one may be struggling on a subject, but may also be too shy to speak up and ask for help. He said he doesn’t blame anyone within the Marion County Schools system for these issues, but he would also like to see some adjustments made to fix some of the current hardships.
“I’ve got to teach kids that I see twice a week, and I’ve got to provide them education like they’re there five days a week,” DeVito said. “I have got kids who I have never even heard their names before distance learning and I’m supposed to treat them like they’re in my room and I’m supposed to build a relationship with them. Impossible.”
