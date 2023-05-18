FAIRMONT — Area theatre students are not only learning to act, but are learning about the importance of a caring community.
Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts welcomed Fairmont Catholic School, East Dale Elementary, Rivesville Elementary/Middle School and Calvary Christian School students to campus Wednesday for their first performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” The cast of 54 crew members is made of local kids age 18 and younger who have worked for a month and a half on the production. They got to perform in front of some of their peers, some of whom shouted with excitement and gave them a standing ovation at the end of the play.
Assistant Director Shannon Yost said they try to make theatre as accessible as possible to young audiences.
“We think that it’s incredibly important to expose the young people in our community to live theater. As an institution, theater is not always accessible — it’s expensive and it’s much more difficult than going to see a movie. So, we think that it’s important to get kids exposed to the Fine Arts as early as we can. We invite the schools to make it more accessible to a wider range of students whose parents might not be able to bring them to an evening performance or a paid performance,” Yost said.
Auditions for the play took place in early March, which brought out 92 kids. Yost said she’s proud of the hardworking group.
“They’re (cast members) all so incredibly talented and to see the hard work that they’ve been doing for the past month and a half actually come to fruition is amazing. It makes me so proud, as a director. Don’t tell them that I said that, though,” Yost said with a laugh.
But, Yost said the audience only sees a portion of the hard work that goes into the whole process and many of the crew members develop close friendships while working together.
“The audience only sees a portion of the work that goes into it. ... They see the cast, the directors, who put the stuff on the stage, but they don’t see the hard work of the technical director Troy Snyder, the crew, the stage manager Colton Daft or the producer Leigh Anne Riley.
“More than just the performance, I’m so proud of the relationships that the kids form during the performance and rehearsal process — it makes me more proud as a director than them killing it on stage,” Yost said.
Some of the high school students and crew members shared similar sentiments and said the only downside to being involved in theatre is, after the play ends, you miss the friendships you’ve made.
“The only downside is leaving this family you’ve built up all behind because it’s so much fun to work together,” Jack Santee, who plays Gaston’s friend LeFou and is a freshman at Fairmont Senior High, said.
Fairmont Senior High freshman Jameson Posey agreed.
“You’ll never have the same cast ever again — there will be new kids or like kids leave,” Posey, who plays Gaston, said.
Cast members said the work environment is wonderful.
“I think the best part is getting to work with all these these people. They’re just great people, really professional and the atmosphere is wonderful. All our instructors and directors are really kind and it’s just always positive. That makes it an easy environment to work in,” Parker Biller, who plays The Beast and attends Grafton High, said.
The older crew members also serve as role models to younger crew members.Fairmont Senior High junior Riley Moore said they try to be someone the younger crew can look up to.
“The kids will draw illustrations of us and they will be like ‘I made this for you because I really like your character.’ I have every single one hung up in my room; I think it’s the cutest thing. I started doing shows before COVID-19. I was in seventh grade and, all of a sudden, I’m in 10th grade. I go from being the youngest in the cast to one of the oldest in the cast. So, it was a quick turnaround time of becoming one that’s being mentored to being a mentor, but I think I’ve adapted well. I think we’ve all really adapted well and been really good role models,” Moore said.
Santee, Biller, Posey and Moore said their goals are to get better after each performance and have fun.
Sold-out showings of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The group will also perform twice on Monday for other county schools. The next play at Fairmont State University will begin on July 16. Fairmont State Town and Gown Theatre will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
