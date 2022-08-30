MORGANTOWN — High school and college students interested in joining the military from across West Virginia took part in the first-ever Academy Training Day on Saturday.
The event, which is created to encourage students to pursue a career in the military, was sponsored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his staff and held at West Virginia University’s Student Recreation Center. Manchin was not in attendance due to surgery recovery, but he gave a speech for the near 200 students, their families and service personal in attendance over Zoom.
“I believe in you more than you believe in yourself. I know what West Virginia can do and what we’ve contributed to this great country of ours. We’re relied on every day. We have the most patriotic state in the nation. We fought in more wars, shed more blood loss and more lives for the cost of freedom than most any state,” Manchin said.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee also gave welcoming and encouraging words to students.
“I hope you learn a lot today, work up a bit of sweat during the fitness activities and make some new friends. Most of all, I hope you leave today with an even clearer plan for serving our country and in so doing, I hope you know that we as a university are very grateful to your service,” Gee said.
Students arrived in the recreation center at 9:30 a.m. where they were greeted by recruiters representing different branches of the United States military. Students asked questions and learned more about the different academies. At 11 a.m., students were welcomed before heading out for group exercises. They ate lunch and broke into groups for more activity sessions. At 4 p.m., students participated in a “prepping for military service info session,” and at 5 p.m., they departed for home.
“I’m just excited to give students information on another route for college and then serve the United States,” Air Force Academy Admissions Advisor Second Lt. Faith White said.
White, who just graduated from the Air Force Academy, said they are looking for the best and the brightest in the country. She is waiting to go to pilot training, but for now, she travels to talk to students and give them advice.
“The best advice I can give to students interested in the Air Force Academy is keeping doing good in school, keep being physically fit — whatever that means for them and be a leader in whatever you do — whether that’s theatre or sports or volunteering. We’re looking for America’s leaders,” White said.
High school students Isobelle Rider, 10th grader at George Washington High School in Charleston, and Samantha Simpson, Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, said they were just excited to participate, learn and meet new people. They woke up between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. to make the trip to Morgantown.
“I came out today because my dream is to join the military,” Simpson said.
Rider agreed and added that she wanted to be able to add it to her resume.
“I came out today because I am really interested in joining the military and I wanted to get a leg up on the competition,” Rider said.
“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” Manchin said. “The Academy Training Day at West Virginia University was an incredible experience for our students, and I’m proud of their dedication and willingness to serve our great nation.
Manchin said he is looking forward to nominating “the most qualified candidates to our prestigious academies, where they will make our state and our country proud.”
