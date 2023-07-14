FAIRMONT — There wasn’t just books filling the tables of Marion County Public Library on Thursday evening.
A whole slew of colorful tables in the children’s room were claimed by piles of essential items, from bandages and feminine hygiene products to flashlights and foodstuff.
Teens spent the evening packing the items into care kits for unhoused Fairmont residents during one of the library’s Summer Reading Program events. The program “encourages everyone to come together and celebrate the joy of reading,” with this year’s theme entitled “All Together Now,” according to the library website.
Each week of the summer reading program has a different focus, and this week centered around “People in Your Community,” said Programming Librarian Liz Butta, who oversees the library’s preteen and teen program.
Butta was thinking about how best to incorporate the broader community into this week’s activities, and decided that “rather than teaching, we could go out and help our community.”
This required putting out a call for donations — one that was answered in no short supply, Butta noted.
“We were really fortunate to get a very large donation from Truist [Bank] in Fairmont. They donated $1,000 worth of supplies,” Butta said. The donation, supplemented by additional “community donations,” made the event a success.
Sixteen-year-old Gavin Fishel learned about the event through his mother, who is affiliated with the library, and was excited to help out.
“These are things that everybody needs, and some people just can’t get,” Fishel said. “We’re trying to help them get that stuff.”
Making the biggest impact meant foreseeing what items Fairmont’s unhoused community members would need, and what items would pose unnecessary difficulty. For example, cans without pull tabs can be difficult for unhoused individuals to actually open. “Unhoused people may not have a can opener,” Butta said.
Most care kits will be sent to Scott Place Homeless Shelter, where they will be distributed as needed, according to Butta. Some supplies will be kept at the library on Monroe Street, to be handed out by a library specialist with a background in social work.
In addition to being an opportunity to help her community, Emma O’Loughlin — who turns 14 this month — said the event marked the fulfillment of her Girl Scout community service requirement.
With 20 hours of community service now under her belt, O’Loughlin emphasized that events like these make a real impact on those in need. “I know that they affect the community in a big way because I’ve seen it happen multiple times,” she said.
Butta, too, hopes the care kits can help community members who are currently in a hard place.
“Sometimes people are only one emergency or catastrophe away from being on the street,” Butta said. “To make it a little easier to get back on their feet, that’s really my goal.”
Reach Jack at jwalker@timeswv.com
