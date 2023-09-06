FAIRMONT — Tensions flared in an eventful Marion County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
On the cusp of the Board’s vote to break into executive session — where its members discuss matters away from public attendees — Board Member James Saunders expressed his desire for executive sessions to occur at the end of meetings so that attendees were not left awaiting the Board’s return.
President Donna Costello said legal procedure required the Board to hold its agenda items in a specific order, and that the Board could not rearrange agenda items to accommodate its members’ preferences.
As frustration mounted over the timing of the sessions, which was not a topic included in a meeting agenda item, Saunders and Costello began to talk over one another. Visibly frustrated, Saunders told Costello, “Go ahead, you’re the boss.”
Resigned to consider her fellow Board member’s idea, Costello retorted, “At the end of the day, I don’t care. If it gets us in trouble, it gets us in trouble.”
Superintendent Donna Heston encouraged the Board to complete its vote, and ultimately members voted to break into executive session — but not before Saunders dismissed himself from the room entirely.
“I was thoroughly embarrassed last week,” Saunders said, in reference to the most recent Board meeting, which included multiple executive sessions.
“We went into executive session, came out,” Saunders said regarding the last Board meeting. “Went into executive section, came out. Went into executive session, came out.”
Saunders said the Board is only eligible to host just one executive session each meeting. But after the meeting, Heston told the Times West Virginian that there is no limit on how many executive sessions can be held during one meeting.
Executive sessions are not planned in advance, and are proposed and voted on during meetings when topics warranting private discussion, such as personnel matters, arise, Heston said.
At what point during a meeting those sessions occur relative to other agenda items is the decision of Costello, as board president, she added.
While members of the public awaited the Board’s return, Costello and Saunders could be heard audibly arguing in the hallway. “Do not walk away from me,” Costello said to Saunders, adding that he should “never” talk to her that way again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.