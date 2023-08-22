FAIRMONT — The Small Business Administration recognized Morgantown based Action Facilities Management and its president and CEO, Diana Lewis-Jackson, during a ceremony at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center on Monday.
The company does mechanical, electrical plumbing, administrative support, janitorial, security and other facility services for its clients.
“It really is the central services that allow our customers to focus on their mission,” Lewis-Jackson said. “So it really is being the backbone behind the scenes, to make sure that our customers can be operational. That’s what makes us successful, but my employees really are the key to that. They do the hard work every day.”
The recognition happened amid the SBA’s own celebration of its 70th anniversary this year. The agency formed on July 30, 1953. Mac Warner, West Virginia’s Secretary of State, said that today the state has over 143,000 businesses, which the SBA has played a role in helping establish by making it easier to launch a business here.
“I urge all citizens, businesses and community organizations to join me in honoring the SBA’s remarkable legacy by continuing to support and uplift our nation’s small businesses,” Warner said, “Thereby recognizing their pivotal role as engines for innovation job creation, and community prosperity has worked together to build a vibrant, inclusive and resilient economy for all Americans.”
Lewis-Jackson began Action Facilities Management 22 years ago, as a single mother with two children and no money but a vision.
What she saw was a company that could support federal agencies with essential services that would free them up to focus on their main mission. Lewis-Jackson began her path at an SBA Office in Clarksburg, which directed her to the proper training and resources she needed to make that vision a reality. They laid out the trail step by step, guiding her to a bank who could help get her established financially, to networking opportunities for clients or contracts.
Today, AFM operates in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic region in places like New York and Pennsylvania, as well as in Texas and California. Although the SBA was instrumental in establishing the company, its success wouldn’t have been possible without Lewis-Jackson’s determination either.
“So my spouse, a Marine, taught me a great lesson,” Melissa Loder, retired senior area business opportunity specialist of the SBA West Virginia district office, said. “Do not quit until the mission is complete. Diana knows this lesson. She’s like a dog with a bone. She does not quit. She does not give up. She does not let go.”
Loder had her own example of Lewis-Jackson’s tenacity. While traveling through an area of West Virginia that lacked cell reception, she stopped at a restaurant to meet a small business owner. After getting seated, the waiter walked over and confirmed who Loder was. After she did so, the waiter handed her a message saying, “please call Diana Lewis-Jackson at your convenience.”
And that’s how Loder came to speak at the ceremony on behalf of Lewis-Jackson.
AFM has been awarded contracts with the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior, Department of Energy, State Department, and several others. They have approximately 400 employees, an epochal increase from the two she began the company with.
However, as much pride as AFM brings Lewis-Jackson, there is perhaps one more accomplishment that is even more impressive than the company she built.
Her son, Don Hill.
“Starting off, I always wanted to be a businessman around the time I was five, six, seven years old,” Hill said. “I really just always gravitated towards my mom.”
Today, Hill is executive vice president of AFM. He remembers growing up around the office and being there with his mom and sister when she would check on security guards working their shift to make sure everything was going well. Lewis-Jackson set the example her kids would follow, and even though Hill had more lucrative job offers out of college, he knew what his mother had at AFM was special.
So he went to work for her. He credits her for the honesty, integrity and transparency that just aren’t work ethics, but life skills for him. It’s an approach that Lewis-Jackson brings not just to parenting, but to corporate leadership as well.
“My mom is not only my mother, but she’s the matriarch of our company,” Hill said. “She treats everybody like family, and it’s really been a reason for our success.”
