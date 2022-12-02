FAIRMONT — The Friendly City will welcome in the Christmas season on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. with the annual Fairmont Christmas Parade and Blessing of the First Responders.
Sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council, this year’s parade will travel the traditional route from Fairmont Avenue at 4th Street, turn right at the courthouse and proceed over the Jefferson Street Bridge, turn left onto Merchant Street, and end at the Palatine Park intersection. Additional and updated parade information for entrants and spectators is available on the parade’s Facebook page.
The Blessing of the First Responders, which will take place during the parade, is the council’s way to thank local first responders for their service while offering prayers for their safety in the coming year. First responders such as fire fighters, emergency medical services personnel, and law enforcement personnel participate as part of the parade. Local volunteer clergy bestow a blessing on each first responder vehicle and its occupants as it pauses briefly in front of the courthouse portion of the parade route.
“The Fairmont Christmas Parade and Blessing of the First Responders is a gift from the Marion County Veterans Council and me to the children of our community,” Marion County Veterans Council parade director Marci Carroll said. “We hope the children, their parents, and our community enjoy it.”
The Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial organization will serve as parade color guard, and the Marion County Veterans Council will serve as Parade Marshal. “The Marion County Veterans Council is honored to announce our Grand Parade Marshal this year will be Capt. Christopher Binotto, the outgoing HHB Commander of the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment for the West Virginia Army Reserve National Guard, stationed at the Hershel Woody Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont, West Virginia,” Carroll said.
Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of operations at Fairmont Medical Center, is the Feast of the Seven Fishes Honorary Parade Marshal. County Commissioner Linda Longstreth will announce the parade entries as they pass by the courthouse.
“We are grateful to have all three county high school bands in the parade again this year,” Carroll said.
Escorted by the East Fairmont High Busy Bee Band & Honeybees, Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride with the Fairmont Fire Department’s ladder truck.
“The Marion County Veterans Council is honored to join the community in celebration of the season as well as our amazing first responders,” Marion County Veterans Council Commander Toby Heaney said.
Registration for the parade is free, and there is no designated theme. Businesses, churches, youth groups and sports teams, first responders, and the general public are welcome to register to participate in the parade. Participants are encouraged to self-register through Eventbrite.com through Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. or the link on the parade Facebook page, individuals who need assistance registering or have questions can text or call Marci Carroll at 304-612-5151 or fairmontchristmasparade@mrcfamilylaw.com.
A limited number of late entry spaces will be available at the parade lineup.
Our annual parade and blessing event is coordinated with the Hometown Holiday Celebration, offering multiple attractions and featuring the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival, sponsored by Main Street Fairmont.
“Working with Main Street Fairmont over the years to coordinate our events has successfully drawn larger crowds to both events and enabled us to provide even more holiday enjoyment to the community,” Carroll said.
