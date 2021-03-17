MANNINGTON — Mannington City Hall was packed Monday as residents gathered to welcome its newest crime fighter — Valor the police dog.
Valor, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was sworn in alongside his handler, Sgt. Don Sides, after much anticipation, weeks of fundraising and training.
“We saw the need and set the goal,” said Lora Michaels, co-chair of the Mannington Bark Against Drugs committee. “[We raised] $20,000 in 60 days and we got to work.”
A goal like that may sound out of reach, however, the city came together and raised the funds in 63 days. Council members, local businesses and the mayor himself all came together to push for the goal.
When it came down to crunch time, the cause was just short $2,000.
“The county commission came through and put us over the top,” said Robin Smith, co-chair of Mannington BAD. “If the commission meeting was three days sooner, we’d have met our 60-day goal.”
The addition of a police dog was a popular idea among Mannington residents, with most of the money coming from individual donations, even some former-Manningtonians mailed in donations from out of state.
“We received checks from as far as Georgia and Texas,” said Michaels. “A 94-year-old woman, who lived here way back when, called us and said, ‘I need an address to send this check.’”
Mannington’s mayor, Ray Shadrick, was pleased with how everything turned out and said there was no one better for the job than Michaels and Smith.
“I reached out to Lora and Robin because they make things happen,” said Shadrick. “Before you knew it we raised the money. It was impressive to raise that sort of money in that short of time.”
Adding a drug dog was one of the campaign promises on which Shadrick ran for office. He said he was glad to see the city come together for something this important.
“If this is the only thing I succeeded in, I’ll take it,” said Shadrick. “I was surprised by how well everyone worked together.”
Local businesses also stepped up to help with the care of Valor. A local flower shop, Mountaineer Florist, offered to purchase a bag of dog food every month. Pet Central, a local veterinarian, has offered their services to Valor free of charge.
“Personally, (getting this dog) means a great deal,” said Shadrick. “I want to live in a drug-free community. This isn’t going to solve all our problems, but it’ll certainly help.”
The mayor’s greatest hope is that Valor helps Mannington residents feel even a little bit safer.
Sides, Valor’s handler, thanked the community for all their hard work.
“It’s been a long time since we needed a dog here, but I’m glad it’s finally happening,” Sides said.
Jim Rigsby, Mannington chief of police, recounted the first traffic stop they had with Valor. “We pulled over the vehicle and Valor got a hit,” said Rigsby. “So he’s already stuck his nose in the dope.”
Valor is now part of Mannington Unit 9. His purposes go beyond drug tracing, but also search and rescue and detainment. Smith said Valor’s skills will be fully taken advantage of by all departments in the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.