WHITE HALL — MonValley Vineyard’s Corkyard was packed with community members on Friday to celebrate their opening and upcoming events.
The Corkyard is located right next to the Wine Cellar and opened in late January this year. They offer a variety of wines — by the glass or in a flight — charcuterie boards and local craft beer. They were joined by members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce for a noon ribbon cutting ceremony.
Owner Roberta Mauller said she was excited for the opening and their plans for summer. In the works at the Corkyard is a dog-friendly outdoor dining space and wine slushies for customers to enjoy during warmer days.
“I grew up here and I love this community. I know a lot of people — I’m a talker. I love meeting new people. I’ve worked in restaurants my entire life and now I have one of my own. So, it’s really exciting and it’s very rewarding — being self employed and watching it grow,” Mauller said.
The Wine Cellar offers 28 different wines with a variety of unique flavors not available at other venues in the area. For example, they will offer their Strawberry Lemon Moscato during the summer months. Winemaker Steve Perrotti, who is Mauller’s father, said the wine is made in small batches and when it’s gone, they move on to something new. Perrotti said he enjoys meeting customers.
“People (customers) are happy. It’s like, my one daughter worked in an ice cream shop and she said every customer was happy. Well, you know what? Just about every one of our customers are happy too,” Perrotti said.
“They come in for some wine and cheese and they’re having a good day, so am I,” Mauller said with a laugh.
“And it’s a relaxing environment,” Perrotti added.
Every Wednesday, they host a “Wine Down Women’s Wednesday,” where they host a local woman-owned business inside the Corkyard and collect donations for area nonprofit organizations. They also have live music planned in the upcoming months that typically runs every other week.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said the Corkyard is one of the coolest things in the county. Mon Valley Vineyards joined the chamber when it opened in 2018 and Shaw said it’s exciting to be a part of the expansion.
“A few years ago, when we cut the ribbon for MonValley Vineyards, this wasn’t even here. So to us at the Chamber, it’s always a very positive sign, when you’ve got a business that expands. They’re adding new and exciting things and this Corkyard is really a cool concept. The owner does some very unique things and hosts special events here,” Shaw said.
Shaw said as more people learn about the Corkyard, they will visit from all over the North Central West Virginia area.
The Corkyard and MonValley Vineyards are located at 3118 B Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont. They are open Wednesday and Thursday 3-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
