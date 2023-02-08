CLARKSBURG — When it came down to telling the story of their home and exactly what it means to them, the Davisson Brothers Band took great pride in not only correcting any misunderstandings but painting a true and fun picture of everything from their humble mountain roots to their present rock and roll reality.
Their upcoming album “Home Is Where The Heart Is” does just that. The album pulls 12 tracks straight from the Davisson Brothers’ world and wraps them in their most authentic sound to date. Created like a declaration of musical independence — a national anthem for the Appalachian way of life — “Home Is Where The Heart Is” is the masterpiece the band has worked toward their entire career. And after working hard to earn the respect of their peers, the project wasn’t done alone.
The album is produced by wildly-popular songwriter and recording artist Brent Cobb and Nashville’s legendary recording studio character David “Ferg” Ferguson. It features brothers Chris and Donnie Davisson on lead guitar and lead vocals, respectively, their nephew Gerrod Bee on bass and life-long family friend Aaron Regester on drums. They are joined in the studio by bluegrass and jam-band royalty to help round out their “mountain rock” sound.
The music video for “Mountain High,” the Davisson Brothers’ first single recently debuted. The video finds the Davissons, the band, and extended family and friends at home in the mountains of West Virginia singing along with the songs fiddle-ridden refrain: “We get down on a mountain high / It’s where we’re from, it’s where we’ll die.”
Fans can watch the “Mountain High” video now at this link, stream or purchase “Mountain High,” and pre-order or pre-save “Home Is Where The Heart Is” ahead of its April 28 release at Rollin’ The Dice Records.
The Davisson Brothers Band will return to the stage on Feb. 11 in Williamsport, Maryland. A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below or at davissonbrothersband.com/tour.
