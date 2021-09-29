FAIRMONT — Friends of the Marion County Public Library met Saturday at the main library on Monroe Street for the group’s annual open house.
In an effort to update Friends on the most current services available through the library, Programming Librarian Liz Butta gave a thorough presentation of the services.
With a library card, patrons have access to thousands of online benefits.
One of the popular apps that Butta described is Hoopla Digital. Patrons can download or stream eBooks, eAudiobooks, comic books, movies, TV shows and music.
Most of the programming can be accessed by first going to the library’s website, www.mcpls.org, and then selecting the app within the site that offers the desired program.
“Kanopy is our big movie-borrowing platform,” Butta said. “It has a kids’ version with traditional kids’ content. There are a ton of documentaries, and it’s also where you’ll find Great Courses,” Butta said.
“You can just search Great Courses and it will allow you to see the collection,” she said.
“The Great Courses alone — the classes — if you buy them, they are extremely expensive,” said Friends of the Marion County Public Library Board President Juanita Edge. “We use them with our Lifelong Learners program at Pierpont[Community and Technical College], and they are extremely expensive,” Edge said, “but they are very good.”
“This is something people pay for — they pay a monthly subscription like they do Netflix,” Butta said. “But we make them available to you. It’s a really wonderful resource.”
“A lot of people don’t know that we have Consumer Reports,” Butta said. “You don’t have to buy the magazine, you don’t have to pay for an online subscription. Just click the link on our site, and if you’re looking for a new refrigerator, there you go. And it’s not just the reviews, but also all of the articles, too.”
One of the apps through the library, Universal Class, offers lessons on “tons of different topics,” Butta said. “Everything from car repair to baking, career training, pet care – there are tons of different topics. If you want to learn a new skill, there’s probably a class for it.”
Another app that is available through the library’s website is language learning, where patrons can learn how to converse in 100 different languages for travel abroad.
In terms of consumer information, there are medical databases available to “look up information about drugs, and there are medical diagrams and medical magazines. If you’ve been to the doctor and they threw a word at you that you don’t quite understand, you can come here and pull up reliable resources to help,” Butta said.
A popular topic for Marion County residents is genealogy research. Several large information sites are available free of charge to library card holders, including “an encyclopedia centered specifically around West Virginia,” Butta said. “You can find landmarks and historical sites here.”
Heritage Plus is another genealogy fan favorite, where “you can find old Census records, obituaries and bank records,” Butta said.
After the meeting, Friends of the Library Board members spoke about the extent of information and assistance that is available to patrons. “This library card is like having a credit card,” Edge said. “Only you don’t have to pay.”
“I was familiar with a lot of them because I use Hoopla,” said Friends of the Library Treasurer David Sturm, “but I didn’t know all those things were there.”
“I’ve navigated through a lot of them, but this is good to see the big picture,” Sturm said.
It all starts with the library’s website, www.mcpls.org. There are two links you can choose to access these various databases. The first is You can start with the link that says “Digital Resources,” then scroll through the drop-down menu.
“If you have any problems with any of the apps, just reach out,” Butta said. “I’m the person who helps people get established with their apps. Just let us know – that’s what we’re here for.”
The Friends of the Marion County Public Library is a volunteer nonprofit organization made up of people who recognize the vital role the library plays in the community.
Most of the fundraising is done through the ongoing used book sale which is held every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lower level of the library at 321 Monroe St.
