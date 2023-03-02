MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s first lactation suite, the Mamava Pod, was unveiled to the public Wednesday at the Coliseum on West Virginia University’s campus.
The Women’s Resource Center and the Office of the Provost and Athletics departments of WVU worked together to make the dream come true and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held next to the pod in the coliseum on Wednesday evening to celebrate.
Leslie Tower, director of the Women’s Resource Center and a WVU professor of social work, has been working for years to provide safe and clean nursing areas for mothers across WVU’s campus. More than 10 years ago, she created a Lactation Support Program and Network, worked to add a policy at WVU that allows mothers the right to have adequate time off of work to pump milk and added several lactation stations on campus. Tower said the nursing pod is something several people have expressed need for, especially in the Coliseum and at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“Dedicated lactation spaces are super important because it’s a space where everyone’s doing approximately the same thing, which has to do with pumping. So it’s going to be very clean,” Tower said.
At the ribbon cutting, several mothers expressed excitement for the pod and shared stories of pumping milk in bathroom stalls while sitting on toilets.
The Mamava Pod at the Coliseum costs between $25,000 and $30,000 and is the extra-large edition, which is wheelchair and stroller accessible and spacious enough for an entire family to sit in.
The pod is free to use and can be unlocked with an app and code or by calling the Coliseum Help desk at 304-293-FANS on game days and 304-293-HELP at all other times. It is quiet, and users can play different sounds, such as white noise or a heartbeat, and has lights that can be dimmed to improve the comfort of the baby and mother. Mamava is a women-owned business based in Vermont.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, April Messerly, senior asssociate athletics director for capital projects, favorites and events management at the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, shared what the pod will mean to families, mothers and WVU fans.
“In athletics, we always strive to look for opportunities to improve the fan experience. We have a lot of fans that are mothers and we have a lot of families here. So, this is an opportunity and prime example of how we’re going to improve that fan experience. As a mother myself, now my kids are a bit older but, this is a much needed addition,” Messerly said.
WVU Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit shared similar sentiments.
“There’s so many events that take place here in the Coliseum, so many families, so many mothers. So we’re thankful that the mothers have a chance to be in a safe and private environment when they’re here.
“March 1 kicks off Women’s History Month, so I think we are writing her-story rather than history, just saying. So, it’s a great way to kick it off,” Plitzuweit said.
Tower said she hopes to add more lactation pods on WVU’s campus, but as of right now, they would need to find external funding to afford another one.
Tower also created a program in which WVU community members can receive a free menstrual cup. For information on this program or other questions about the Women’s Resource Center, visit their website.
