RIVESVILLE — The annual Paw Paw Fair, famous for mud bogging, pageants and food, has been a community staple since 1946.
The fair kicked off Tuesday night in Rivesville and lasts until Saturday July 23. On Thursday night, guests could watch professional transfer sled truck pulling competitions and the Little and Junior Miss pageants.
On Friday, the highlight is the demolition derby. Saturday will have live music, a tike tractor pull competition and the truck mud bog, which pageant winners participate in.
Of the 72 combined contestants of the pageants, five winners were selected. Miss Paw Paw District Fair Queen is 20-year-old Ellie Yeater, Preteen Miss Paw Paw is Gwynneth Walters, Junior Miss Paw Paw is Rowan Ashley and Little Miss Paw Paw is Aspen Mininger.
“I was super shocked. I honestly didn’t expect anything out of this — I didn’t expect to win. There were a lot of really good girls and I had a great time, so we really forgot we were competing. So, whenever I did win, I just kept saying ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ I’m just super blessed and super fortunate to be put into this position,” Yeater said.
The truck pull is a competition that has different categories of trucks — 6200 pro stock gas, 6500 street gas, 8000 pound open diesel, 8000 pound steel diesel — pull a trailer with a moving weight on it. The trucks race to the finish line without causing damage to their truck as a weight on the back of a trailer attached to the back of their truck slides up, increasing the amount of weight.
Beverly Kelley, lives about 45 minutes from the fair and enjoys watching the entertainment options. During the truck pull competition, she picks trucks she likes the look or sound of to see if they’ll do well.
“It’s fun, interesting and I like seeing the trucks. All of the events are fun, though. I also like the mud bog,” Kelley said.
Towards the back of the fairgrounds, there are several vendors selling or giving a variety of goods away for free. Chrissy Mays of West Virginia Charm Lady, is a first time vendor at the Paw Paw Fair. She said after seeing a Facebook post asking for vendors, she decided to get involved. She’s been making jewelry and keychains for 12 years. Mays has psoriatic arthritis and uses jewelry making as a form of therapy.
“It’s been going great so far — I’ve met a lot of really nice people. Watching the kids smile has been my favorite part,” Mays said.
For $8 per person, guests get a wristband at the gate, which allows them to ride all of the fair rides and watch live entertainment. There are food vendors and clothing vendors.
“Every fair has the food and the animals, but the people here are really what makes this fair special. It honestly feels like a big family already and I’ve only been with this group a few days. Honestly, I love them all dearly already,” Yeater said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.