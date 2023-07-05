FAIRMONT — Excitement has been building for weeks among the leadership at the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
It’s time to get ready for Marion County’s own Dancing With The Stars. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center.
“Dancing With The Stars is a great way to highlight some of our community leaders that we think are stars and just to offer a great event — one that raises money for worthy causes,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said.
Team 1 is comprised of Kevin Crockett and Jann Stewart. Crockett is vice president and chief operating officer at Monongahela Valley Health Association of Health Centers, also known as MVA Health. His partner, Jann Stewart is owner of White’s Fine Jewelry in Middletown Commons.
Team 2 is the best friends team of Dani DeVito and Catie Blankenship. DeVito is a member of the Tygart Valley United Way board and marketing and communications director for Shale Pro. Blankenship is a local dentist.
Team 3 is Team Garcia. While they are not related, Michael Garcia and Emily Garcia did not know each other until they met in Fairmont.
Team 4 is the mayoral team made up of Monongah Mayor John “JohnBoy” Palmer and Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard.
Team 5 is made up of the youngest and the most seasoned dancers. Brandon Corley is the general manager of Detailing World in Middletown Commons. His dance partner, Birdie Hayes, is the owner of Birdhouse Realty in Fairmont.
Each team has set a goal of raising $10,000. Donations can be made online at the event website where web surfers can also vote for their favorite team.
At press time, the DeVito/Blankenship team has already raised $6,300.
Choreographers for 2023 are Julie England, Robin and Ryann Moore, Cameron Williams, Taylor Rakosky and Carrie Wickline.
Marion County Dancing With The Stars is the largest fundraising event of the year for both the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to raise at least $60,000. In 2022, the event raised $72,000.
Individual tickets are $50 and there are various sponsorships level that range from $1,750 to $300.
More info at marioncountydwts.com.
