FAIRMONT — Now that the 2023 West Virginia Three Rivers Festival Court has been crowned, everyone is anticipating the festival and all of its family fun. Erin Wellman, who is from Princeton, W.Va., and her court were crowned April 15-16 during pageants at Fairmont Senior High. The Teen & Queen pageant hosted 10 contestants from across the state. Wellman will advance to compete in the Miss West Virginia USA pageant in June. Kourtney Jones, from Elkins, will advance to compete in the Miss West Virginia Teen USA pageant. Titleholders will reign over the 44th West Virginia Three Rivers Festival scheduled for May 25-27 at Palatine Park. For more details, visit wvthreeriversfestival.com.
