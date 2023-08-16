Mannington District Fair Queens
Submitted Photo

Front row, from left are 2023 Little Miss Joanna Lilley and 2023 PreTeen Lyla Harbert. In the back row, from left are 2023 Ambassador Amanda Hawkins, 2022 Teen Blaike Hepner, 2023 Teen Isabella Ayersman, 2023 Queen Brooklynn Markley, 2022 Queen Sarah Grace Parrish, 90th Anniversary Spirit Queen Kiera Heflin and Spirit Teen Mary Elaine Reckart followed by 2023 Ms. Franchesca Aloi.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you