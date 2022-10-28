FAIRMONT — Even professionals in the medical field can be blindsided by a sudden diagnosis.
Sitting at her desk in 2016, Diana Harr received a phone call from WVU Medicine with the three most dreaded words for anyone who has just had a checkup.
“The voice on the other end said, ‘You have cancer,’ Harr said. “We caught it early and it hadn’t spread. But after that call, I just wanted to go home.”
Harr works at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers clinic in Fairmont and has spent over 30 years in the medical field as a nurse’s assistant, administrative assistant and other roles.
Even with all that experience in the medical field, she wasn’t prepared to hear that news in the spring of 2016.
The doctors caught it early and like many breast cancer cases, it was spotted at a routine mammogram. Harr’s procedure was performed just a few doors down from her desk at MVA.
Some of the tests came back troubling, so she was sent to WVU Medicine for a second look and a more thorough examination. That’s where they found the cancer. Ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, which is a buildup of cancer cells in the milk ducts.
She was at stage zero, and the cancer hadn’t spread any farther than that, but what to do next was the most difficult part of the news.
In 2016, Harr was taking care of her mother, who was sick at the time. She recalls the day she got the diagnosis and all she wanted to do was go home to be with her mom.
“I remember hearing the word cancer and thinking, ‘I don’t want to die.’ When you go through something like that, you just want a parent to hold you and tell you everything’s going to be OK,” Harr said. “I couldn’t do that because [my mom] was really sick.”
After the news was given, it was a quick move into action. While the reality of the diagnosis was setting in, Harr was connecting with her siblings, all of whom gave her their total support.
Harr decided to have a partial mastectomy. In her time in the medical realm, she’s seen women go through the process, but never went through it herself. She said it didn’t feel real, but her support system and personal faith are what helped the most in this trying time.
On top of her own diagnosis, she was still coping with her mother’s illness. The compounding weight of it all was a lot to carry, but she didn’t have to do it alone.
Looking back on the experience, caring for her mother served as a distraction from the reality of Harr’s own diagnosis.
“It’s tough. It’s a really tough time, but you just have to keep going,” Harr said.
After the successful surgery, Harr had to endure radiation treatments and was prescribed estrogen blockers, which she took for the next four years. The fear of a possible relapse made her scared to stop the treatment, but she’s now six years removed from that surgery and is still cancer free.
Harr said some of the most important advice she can give to anyone going through breast cancer troubles is to lean on family or friends or community. The worst thing to do during a similar diagnosis would be to go through it alone.
Even with 30 years in the medical field, she still had questions and needed help, and she wanted to assure anyone in a similar situation that there is no shame in asking for help or asking questions.
“Lean on your family. If you pray, pray,” Harr said. “Do research on procedures and medications and don’t be afraid to reach out to survivors, because I promise they’ll want to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.