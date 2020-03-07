FAIRMONT — These students at Meadowdale United Methodist Church and H&H Chapel’s Jesus After School program are ready to help fight hunger at this year’s Empty Bowls event, which will be held Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Colebank Hall at Fairmont State University. This group of students is just one of hundreds in the community that have been working hard to make bowls for the fundraiser that provides funds for The Connecting Link Inc., Soup Opera and the Salvation Army. For $15, guests are given a meal of soup and bread to resemble the line at a soup kitchen and they get to take home a keepsake bowl.
These kids are ready for the annual Empty Bowls
- Times West Virginian
