FAIRMONT — One of Fairmont’s most well-known realty companies has expanded by adding a new associate.
Hannah Floyd becomes the third generation of the Floyd family to serve clients at Floyd Real Estate Inc. She joins fellow associates — her father, Associate Broker Brian Floyd, and her grandmother, Broker Diane Floyd — to help homeowners list and sell their homes in North Central West Virginia.
Hannah Floyd, a former all-state soccer standout at Fairmont Senior High, majored in business marketing major at West Virginia University, however, now, her primary focus will be real estate.
“I decided to get my real estate license, because I enjoy helping others. I look forward to helping buyers with finding a property best suited for their needs and helping sellers,” she said.
In 2003, 28-year real estate veteran Diane Floyd founded and opened Floyd Real Estate. Hannah will get to work along with her aunt and uncle Ami and Brian Starn, who are associate brokers.
With her family association, the transition was natural.
“It means a lot to me that I can be around my family during this experience and continue to learn from them,” said Hannah Floyd.
Floyd Real Estate has been the No. 1 selling real estate company in Marion County for the past 15 years. Hannah joins 12 other Floyd Real Estate agents who serve all of North Central West Virginia.
