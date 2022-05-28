RACHEL — A phoned-in threat to North Marion High School in a Code Orange full evacuation of both NMHS and neighboring Marion County Technical Center Friday morning.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene and conducted thorough searches of both buildings.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, the call came from an “out-of-area” caller. Riffle said he could not confirm whether the call came from inside the state, only that it was from outside Marion County.
The nature of the threat has not been confirmed, but Riffle said he and his department take these situations very seriously.
“Precautions were taken to ensure the students’ safety which will include a walk-through and a search of the school to make sure it was not a credible threat,” Riffle said. “Once that’s done, normal operations will resume.”
Students from both schools were evacuated to the NMHS football field after receiving the threat and were kept there until the law enforcement sweep was finished. By 3 p.m. students were still outside and were called to their buses in groups. Around 3:40 p.m., the all-clear was given and the campus returned to Code Green, the safe level.
Riffle said the department will attempt to follow up on an investigation with tracking the phone number from which the call was placed to the school, but that can be an arduous process.
“It’s an extensive process. We have to access phone records and a lot of times with the technology available today, the name that shows up on caller ID has been rerouted several different times through different providers,” Riffle said. “It’s a very hard thing to reach the original source, but those are the steps we’re going to take.”
The Safe Schools Initiative established several color codes that allow officials to communicate when different emergencies happen in a school. North Marion was put under a Code Orange Friday.
Code Orange implicates an evacuation has taken place, Blue is for a medical emergency, Purple is when a student is at risk, Yellow is for a precautionary lockdown, Red is total lockdown.
During the evacuation and ensuing search, Hage said she was in constant contact with the NMHS principal and the principal of the technical center as well.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage thanked law enforcement for the quick response and the swift handling of the situation.
“Anytime we receive a report of a threat we respond swiftly,” Hage said. “This was a good example of how we work well in collaboration with the transportation department and the families as well as local law enforcement for the safety of our students.”
School safety has been at the forefront of conversations across the U.S. in the past week after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where an active shooter killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
Hage said that was on her mind and was briefed on the local situation Friday.
“School safety is absolutely on all of our minds, especially given what recently occurred in Texas and our heart goes out to those families,” Hage said. “You’ll notice on social media throughout the nation that there’s been an increase in threats after that event.”
Even with an increase in threats, Hage said that the district will take every threat seriously for the safety and wellbeing of the students and staff.
“We take any threat to our schools seriously and we will work in collaboration with law enforcement and we will utilize our policies or procedures that we have to address those,” Hage said. “The campus is cleared at this time and it’s really just high praise for the bus operators, the administration, staff and students today in dealing with this situation.”
