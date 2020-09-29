FAIRMONT — Marion County health and education officials have identified three positive cases of COVID-19 at East Fairmont Middle School involving two students and one staff member.
On Monday evening, the Marion County Health Department reported the three positive cases and took steps to quarantine the individuals.
"In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally," said Randy Farley, Marion County school superintendent in a press release.
Farley also said students from the same grade as those who tested positive have been told to study from home for the next two weeks. There was no indication that the school would receive any type of deep cleaning in the aftermath of the positive cases being identified.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said the department is working on contact tracing for the positive cases. White also said students and faculty who are in the Cohort A Group of the blended learning model at the school should be sensitive to their health over the coming two weeks.
"Probably around 5:30, we had received all the information that we needed to make an accurate decision on what we should be doing on the school," White said. "We decided that given the information we have, it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of all parties to discontinue having in-person school for the cohort A group. Those are the ones that potentially would have been exposed."
White said he believes a student could have contracted the virus at an event out of state, and brought it back to the school.
"We believe at this point in time that one individual traveled out of state for a wrestling event, and brought it back to the school from there," White said. "It's preliminary, but it indicates as such."
White also said students in the Cohort B Group at East Fairmont Middle do not need to worry about contracting the virus from this incident, because they would not have been exposed to the individuals who have tested positive.
"That's the value of the blended option," White said. "Only those students here, this day were potentially exposed. The rest of them are home, there would have been no exposure so there would be no need to discontinue school."
Meanwhile, in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday morning COVID-19 update, officials reported that Marion County has 284 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since testing began. By comparison, there were 219 positive cases in Marion County on Sept. 1, an increase of 29.68%. Also on Sept. 1, DHHR reported 222 deaths in West Virginia from COVID-19, a number that had jumped to 345 in Tuesday's report, an increase of 55.4%.
Marion County residents can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the West Virginia University Student Recreation Center at 2001 Rec Center Dr. in Morgantown. The Marion County Health Department is also offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays at its Fairmont offices at 300 Second St.
