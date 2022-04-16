FAIRMONT– Levies that provide funding to Marion County Public Libraries, Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and Fairmont-Marion Transit Authority will be on the May 10 primary ballot.
The levies, which can be renewed every four years, need a 60% majority to pass. Approved most recently in 2018, the leaders of the three organizations hope voters approve them again this year. At a candidate forum held April 5, the heads of each agency explained why they are worth investing in.
“Libraries have been described as a critical part of the social infrastructure of a community by Eric Klinenberg in his book, ‘Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Fight Inequality, Polarization and the Decline of Civic Life,’” Marion County Public Library System Director Larissa Cason said.
Cason said that there is a variety of new technology available at the library. They have been upgrading and adding new tools for people to access for free with their library card. For example, there is a new recording studio at the Fairmont Library that can fit up to four people to record everything from podcasts to oral history projects. The library has also a 3-D printer that anyone with a library card can use.
Over the past fiscal year, community members made 71,000 visits to the library, 133,000 physical and 82,000 digital items were checked out or accessed. There are 286 programs offered at the Marion County Public Libraries.
“Approximately 78% of the library’s funding does come from the levy. The Marion County community has fully supported the library system in the past and we’re confident that you will continue to do so in the future,” Cason said.
MCPARC Director Tony Michalski said there are 101 reasons to support the levies. With the money from the levies, MCPARC is able to provide concerts, yoga in the park and programs for seniors, among other things. In the past they have been able to renovate the East Marion Wave Pool, create a community garden near 5th Street Park and install sport complexes.
MCPARC is gearing up to restore Hutchinson Park, renovate the buildings at Mary Lou Retton Park and connect the Marion and Monongalia County Rail Trails. By connecting the trails, Michalski said tourism will increase because it will help complete the Pittsburgh to Parkersburg Rail Trail, which has been highly anticipated.
“We are most appreciative of the overwhelming support the voters have given our program and we have honestly tried to be good stewards of this revenue,” said George Levitsky, General Manager of Fairmont-Marion Transit Authority.
The transit authority has 44 employees, almost all of whom live in Marion County, and a quarter of which are veterans, Levitsky said. The transit system operates 14 daily fixed routes and veterans ride for free with a pass from the transit authority. This program is a partnership with the Marion County Commission, which provides some funding to the transit authority. Levitsky said the agency’s buses serve around 600 veterans a month.
In the past, they were able to build a shelter near Mary Lou Retton Park on Big Tree Drive. They are always upgrading the facility and making improvements and will continue to do so, Levitsky said.
The transit authority does receive some funding from state and city government, but it’s hard to receive funding if the government thinks the citizens in the area do not think the cause is worthwhile, Levitsky said.
“Legislators might say, ‘You know, your community won’t even back you, so why should we,’ in a sense. We’re able to improve that quality of life because our citizens do back us,” Levitsky said.
If the levies pass, a few extra dollars will be added onto Marion County residents taxes.
Early voting begins April 27 and May 4 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. For more information about the 2022 election, click here.
