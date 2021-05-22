FAIRMONT —After a year without a pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival crowned its teen queen and queen Saturday night.
The 2021 Junior Royalty Pageant will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at at Colebank Hall. Fairmont State will welcome 32 contestants vying for the title of Little Miss (5-7), Junior Miss (8-10) & Junior Teen (11-14). All contestants will compete in fun fashion and evening gown. Junior Teen contestants will additionally compete in an in-person interview with the judges. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 & older; 5 and under are free.
