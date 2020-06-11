Three Rivers Festival drops Thursday events amid pandemic

FAIRMONT — Originally, re-scheduled to June 11-13, the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival has dropped one day of previously-announced activities amid the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Grand Parade — originally re-scheduled for today — has been canceled. Instead, opening ceremonies will kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. with a twist. Guests will be asked to remain in their cars to kick off the festival.
“It is important to note that all events will take place ‘Drive-In’ style whereby all attendees are to remain in their vehicles to watch the Opening Ceremonies and enjoy the entertainment just like they would at a drive-in movie theater,” said Festival Executive Director Sharon Swearingen in a press release.
Launched in 1983, the festival would have taken place May 21-23 in any other year. However, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, festival organizers decided they need to continue following all of the health and safety guidelines for the virus and not put anyone at further risk.
Swearingen said festival organizers have been closely monitoring the re-opening plan being implemented by the State of West Virginia, the Marion County Health Department and the Marion County Commission to determine if and how, some or any of the festival events could be held in accordance with the re-opening plan and proper social distancing recommendations.
The Festival will be held at Palatine Park on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 only.
After Friday’s opening ceremony, there will be free entertainment on the Palatine Park stage from 7-10 p.m., provided by the band 80’s is Enough and Rick K. and the Allnighters.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., festival guests can take part in the 8th Annual Jerry Ragen Car Show at Baptist Temple Church on Morgantown Avenue. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., there will be free entertainment sponsored by the Marion County Commission featuring bands M.D.B., Audio Archive and Liquid A. The festival will wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Swearingen said it should be emphasized that all events are to be drive-in style as guests will be asked to remain in their cars to ensure safe physical distancing from others to stay within the guidelines of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.
“It is unfortunate that we are not able to have the full Festival this year, but the safety of our community is our top priority. We are pleased that during this unsettling time that we will be able to provide some entertainment for the community to enjoy and are so thankful for the support and assistance of the Marion County Commission and the Marion County Health Department,” Swearingen said.
One of the festival’s most popular events — the pepperoni roll eating contest — will not be held this year.
“Nothing is the same as it has been in past years, but that’s OK,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, festival board member. “We can change this year and modify and do what we need to do, and go back next year to the original way, if possible.”
Cheryl Nixon was named Senior Queen of the Three Rivers Festival and will be crowned during opening ceremonies.
