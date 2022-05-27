BUCKHANNON — A week before the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival even started, festival organizers were winning accolades for their hard work. The local festival’s parade float won first place in the Festivals and Fairs Division at the 80th West Virginia Strawberry Festival Parade the weekend of May 21 in Buckhannon. While its carnival rides opened at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the festival kicked off Thursday evening with the annual parade followed by opening ceremonies.
Three Rivers Festival parade float wins first place at Strawberry Festival
