After a year of uncertainty and shutdowns due to COVID-19, the organizers of the Three Rivers Festival are in full swing preparing for this year’s event. Cheryl Nixon, left, the festival’s 2020 Senior Queen, will end her term Saturday when the 2021 Senior Queen is crowned at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in White Hall at 2 p.m. White’s Fine Jewelry in White Hall provided the crown, which is on display here by Jan Stewart of White’s, center, followed by event chairperson Marcella Yaremchuk. Radabaugh and Associates Insurance in White Hall is co-sponsoring the Three Rivers Festival Pageant.
Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen to be crowned Saturday
- Times West Virginian
