FAIRMONT — If the East Fairmont High School Class of 2020 has learned anything collectively during the past four years, it’s that all things must pass.
During their high school years, the class experienced two statewide teacher work stoppages, a slew of weather-related cancellations, and, most recently and currently, a worldwide health crisis that abruptly cancelled much of their senior year.
So waiting out a thunder and lightning storm at East-West Stadium on Saturday night seemed like no big deal. Wait, they did.
And when the rain stopped, the Class of 2020 experienced a real, live high school graduation ceremony, just like 99 other East Fairmont High School classes before them.
Clad in blue and gold graduation gowns and face masks, sitting in three rows of socially-distanced folding chairs that covered nearly the entire length of the football field, the One-Hundredth Annual Commencement went on.
The class marched in and out to “Pomp and Circumstance, senior choir members sang “My Home Among the Hills,” the commencement speakers spoke (by video and on Jumbotron), and 159 Bees received their diplomas and left the hive.
“The Class of 2020 has left its mark in history like no other class before it. You’ve demonstrated grit and determination and have left a legacy for Marion County Schools,” said Randy Farley, Marion County superintendent of schools.
“This had definitely been a most unique year to get students through graduation and tonight’s rain delay kept right on pace with everything else we’ve experienced this year,” said East Fairmont High School Principal Mary Lynn Westfall.
Until Saturday, the class had not been together physically since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Students gathered yesterday morning for a rehearsal, then later sheltered together, fully-masked, inside the stadium locker rooms while waiting out the graduation night storm.
“I believe a ceremony like tonight gives the kids the closure they need,” said Westfall. “For the students, the faculty, and the parents, it’s something we needed to do.”
