Country Music Show
July 30 beginning at 6 p.m., at the Anna Jarvis Park, featuring the Tygart Junction Band, open mic and guests Flannel & Company. Food and drinks will be available. Admission is a $6 donation for adults. Children admitted free. For more info, call 304-844-2490.
Free Outdoor Concert
July 30 from 7-8:30 p.m., come out and enjoy an evening of entertainment with the ever popular polka band GRKMANIA, Prickett’s Fort State Park Amphitheater, 88 State Park Rd, Fairmont. Featuring three generations of the Grkman family, the group performs traditional polkas and waltzes along with their original Grkman style Slovenian button box accordion music. Free and open to the public.
Sagebrush Round-Up
July 31, doors open at 4 p.m. with The Round-Up Band, Larry Reed and Code Blue. $7 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Sagebrush Round-Up is located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont, just six miles east of Interstate 79.
Music in the Park
July 31 from 6-9 p.m. join the Anna Jarvis Music in the Park Show featuring the Anna Jarvis Stage Band,” open mic and special guest Brandon Howdershelt. Food and drinks will be available. Admission is a $6 donation for adults. Children admitted free. More info, 304-265-5549.
Free Outdoor Concert
Aug. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m., Prickett’s Fort State Park, 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont, country singer Jeffrey Wayne may have grown up among the red clay of Georgia, but is really a hard driving country singer from the hills of West Virginia. West Virginia was the place Jeffrey found himself and his sound. Cutting his teeth in bars, coffee shops, and anywhere people would listen, leading to a record contract with Mon Hills Records in 2018. Prickett’s Fort State Park Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.
