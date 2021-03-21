WHEELING — It’s time for seniors at the three Marion County high schools to pick up George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust scholarship applications from their school guidance counselors’ office.
Under the terms of the program, annual scholarships for merit and need-based students have been funded by the trust since 2002. An individual student will be selected each year from each of the three high schools to receive annual scholarships in the amount of $4,000.
The scholarships will be for a four-year term, which will total $16,000 for each student over the four years, provided the student maintains the established eligibility criteria for the scholarship.
With the announcement of the program, the Trustee has also released forms for the application for the scholarship which contain the criteria for eligibility and the criteria for retention of the scholarship throughout the four years of the program for each student.
Three scholarships will be awarded each year, with one student to be selected from each high school in Marion County, and the students will have the opportunity to retain the scholarships throughout their four years of undergraduate work.
Copies of the scholarship application form also can be obtained from the Trustee — WesBanco Bank Inc. — by contacting Anthony Habbit, senior vice president at WesBanco Bank Inc., at 304-234-9434, or by contacting the guidance counselors at the high schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.